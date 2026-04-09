The Boys Season 5 Confirms Fate Of Soldier Boy Following Episode 2 Ending

The Boys Season 5 brought back Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in Episode 2, but only to seemingly kill him again in a shocking twist ending. The second episode of the final season of the Prime Video superhero series culminated with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the Boys testing the supe-killing virus against members of the Teenage Kix (The Boys' answer to Young Justice). However, their plan is slightly derailed when Homelander sends Soldier Boy to track them down and eliminate them.

The Boys Season 5, Episode 2's climactic battle showed the team luring Soldier Boy and young supe Jetstreak into the Teenage Kix headquarters, unaware that Rock Hard was already trapped inside. The sealed environment allowed The Boys to unleash the virus inside the headquarters, killing off Rock Hard and Jetstreak outright from the exposure.

Soldier Boy, who is far more durable and one of the strongest characters in The Boys, still experienced symptoms of the virus, including skin lesions, coughing, and severe illness. While he managed to fight the effects longer, Soldier Boy eventually passed out, seemingly dying from the exposure to the virus.

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Mother Milk informed Butcher that Soldier Boy is "very dead," and the next scenes showed Homelander arriving at the scene and seeing Soldier Boy's body bagged on a gurney. Seeing his father's "dead" body led to his emotional breakdown, mainly because he lost one of the only remaining members of his family and perhaps his greatest ally against the resistance.

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At the end of The Boys Season 5, Episode 2, though, Soldier Boy is suddenly resurrected, strongly implying that he did not die from the virus exposure. This revelation changes everything, because it means the supe-killing virus (no matter how strong it is) is not yet potent enough to kill top-tier supes like Soldier Boy.

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It means that Butcher and the team need to go back to the drawing board to find a way to make the virus stronger, since it will likely not work against Homelander as well.

The Boys Season 5 Trailer Already Spoiled Soldier Boy's Fate

There is a strong reason to believe that Soldier Boy is not truly dead, considering the fact that the highly-talked-about Supernatural reunion between Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins has yet to happen in Season 5.

The final trailer for The Boys Season 5 already confirmed that the main Supernatural trio will share scenes this season, further solidifying the fact that Soldier Boy is still alive and well despite being exposed to the supe-virus.

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Moreover, the trailer revealed that Soldier Boy and Homelander are heading into an abandoned hospital, and this side mission suggests they may be looking for an antidote to the virus.

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Another shot from the trailer shows Soldier Boy using his unique powers against a member of the Boys, presumably Butcher, indicating that he will look to get revenge against the team at some point in Season 5.

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The trailer also revealed V1, Vought's original iteration of Compound V, which can grant immortality to anyone injected with it.

This raises the intriguing possibility that Soldier Boy was dosed with V1 back in the day, potentially explaining his survival against the supe-killing virus, or that Homelander is desperately hunting for it to inject both himself and his father to secure their god-like status.

One thing is for sure: Soldier Boy's resurrection at the end of Season 5, Episode 2 sets up his continued role amid the chaos of the final season.