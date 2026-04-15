Vanessa’s Death In Daredevil Born Again Sets Up The Return Of This Netflix Ironfist Villain

The last episode of Daredevil: Born Again, "Gloves Off," ended with Vanessa being mortally wounded in an attempt on her life by Bullseye, just as she was reaching her stride as an equal to Wilson Fisk. Unfortunately for the Kingpin, by the end of the latest episode, "The Grand Design," Vanessa succumbed to her injury, leaving her husband with only sorrow and rage.

While Vanessa died of an illness in the comics, she still left Fisk alone to be consumed by his criminal empire. Made worse when The Hand resurrected her, only to die again, but that's a whole other story.

Despite Vanessa's passing, Wilson Fisk could eventually find love again in the most unexpected of places—an Iron Fist villain.

Return Of Iron Fist's Mary Walker

Originally a Daredevil villain, Mary Walker, aka Typhoid Mary, made her MCU debut in Netflix's Iron Fist, played by Alice Eve, with her sights set on Danny Rand instead of the Man Without Fear. However, the death of Vanessa could set up Mary's return in the MCU, putting her on a path with Wilson Fisk.

Netflix's Iron Fist

In both the comics and the series, Mary has dissociative personality disorder, much like Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, only in a far less over-the-top fashion. Her alters are the gentle soul Mary and the ruthless soldier Walker.

Originally recruited by the Kingpin to figuratively and literally break Daredevil's heart, she became one of his most dedicated enforcers. While she and Fisk routinely butted heads over how she dealt with the vigilante, their squabbles would eventually turn into something more.

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Unlike Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk, whose loyalty to Vanessa was unquestionable, the Kingpin in the comics didn't hold the same unbreakable loyalty to his wife, going so far as to have an affair with Typhoid Mary.

Years after Vanessa's death, Fisk would eventually become the mayor of New York and enlist Mary once again as his head of security. After the two worked out their differences, they truly fell in love and became husband and wife.

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However, would such a romantic entanglement even be possible between Alice Eve's Mary Walker and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk? Given how long it's been in-universe since audiences last saw the mercenary, anything is possible.

How Kingpin and Mary Walker Could Work

While it's true that Mary was an innocent and Walker wasn't nearly as volatile as her comic book alter, Typhoid, Iron Fist ended on a plot thread that has yet to be plucked: Bloody Mary. In the comics, it was a secret third alter, one even more bloodthirsty than Typhoid, again, similar to Moon Knight's Jack Lockley.

At the end of Iron Fist, Walker disappeared to try and learn more about this alter and what triggered her to rise to the surface. Considering the massive time skip, a lot could have changed in Mary's situation, including this alter inadvertently becoming more dominant of the three.

Instead of just being a reckless mass murdering misandrist, Bloody Mary could just be closer to Mary Walker's violent half, Typhoid—classic face paint and powers included.

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Yes, powers. Mary is actually a mutant with limited telekinesis and pyrokinesis in the comics, which the Netflix show stripped away either for realism or because Disney hadn't yet acquired the X-Men. How or why she would suddenly have these powers could be explained by Bloody Mary being the only alter with access to them.

As for Fisk, he obviously won't enter a new relationship any time soon, especially after Vanessa's death. But in the future, Fisk could be attracted to what Typhoid Mary represents: unrestrained violence.

Something that he's had to hold back all his life. Something that Vanessa helped do ever since they married, but with her now gone, there's no telling how much carnage Fisk will unleash in his attempt to avenge Vanessa.

Scrapped Plans for Typhoid Mary

Marvel

Five years ago, in an interview with the #SaveDaredevil campaign, the showrunner for the critically acclaimed final season of Netflix's Daredevil, Erik Oleson, said that the canceled fourth season would have made Typhoid Mary the main villain. Alice Eve would have reprised her role as a "rebooted" Mary, involved in "a warped love story."

Oleson had expressed that it would have been "a much different version" of the character than how M. Raven Metzner adapted her in Season 2 of Iron Fist. But again, with that Bloody Mary plot point, rebooting Mary would have been as simple as introducing this new alter.

While New York's Defenders will reassemble in Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, it's unlikely that Alice Eve's Typhoid Mary will join the fray. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a chance for her return, as Oleson put it, in a "rebooted" state—a woman who could feed into Fisk's worst impulses and him hers.