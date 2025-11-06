Marvel Studios Will End 2025 With One Highly-Anticipated Avengers: Doomsday Surprise (Report)

Avengers: Doomsday's first official trailer could be arriving before the end of 2025, meaning that fans are extremely close to seeing substantial footage of the first Avengers flick since 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After Jonathan Majors was fired by Marvel Studios, the company pivoted and changed the trajectory of the entire MCU away from Kang the Conqueror and onto Doctor Doom, who will be played by none other than Robert Downey Jr.

According to a recent report from Collider, the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will be shown in theaters at screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is another Disney film. The report detailed that the trailer will give fans their first look at Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, but did not specify exactly how long the footage will be.

Marvel Studios

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, so that means the first trailer for Doomsday will be premiering nearly exactly one year before the movie hits theaters. For reference, Doomsday is scheduled to debut worldwide on December 18, 2026.

The decision to showcase the Avengers: Doomsday trailer before showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash makes perfect sense, as the upcoming 2025 film is expected to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. The other two installments of the Avatar franchise are two of the three highest-grossing films of all time, so attaching the footage to that movie will kill two birds with one stone.

First, it will ensure that as many eyes as possible see the Avengers: Doomsday trailer in a movie theater on the big screen, increasing overall hype for the movie. On the other hand, since Avengers: Endgame is the other title alongside the two Avatar flicks in the three highest-grossing movies ever, having the trailer play before Avatar will help it become another box office hit for Disney.

Previous rumors suggested that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday would be released alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, but this is the first piece of substantial reporting corroborating those rumors. As mentioned, it is hard to imagine a better time for Marvel Studios to release the first trailer for Doomsday, as December 19 will allow fan excitement to continuously build over the course of an entire year.

This will also likely set up a lengthy marketing campaign that will officially kick off on December 19. Since Doomsday is such a big film and is highly anticipated by so many, fans can expect to see an extremely active marketing campaign that will only pick up speed the closer Doomsday's release gets.

What Will the First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Include?

Since this will be the very first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, it likely won't include a ton of context for the footage shown. Instead, it will probably be a lot of character-focused shots and some general dialogue from some of the MCU's most important characters.

However, one thing everyone will be chomping at the bit for is a shot of Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, and it would be extremely surprising if he didn't make an appearance. Most likely, he will be featured in the money shot at the very end of the trailer. However, Marvel Studios has an important decision to make. It has to decide if it wants to show Doom with his mask on or without.

It may seem like it would make more sense for the mask to stay on so that general comic book fans know they are looking at Doctor Doom. However, it would be more marketable if the trailer included Downey Jr.'s face since he is such a massive figure in the entertainment industry.

It would not be shocking if both occurred. After the title card is presented at the end of the footage, a shot of Doom with the mask on could be featured, followed by him taking off the mask and revealing Downey Jr.'s face. At this point, everyone knows he is playing the character, so it is not like Marvel would be spoiling anything major by showing him.

However, fans should also expect to see some trickery in the trailer. Marvel Studios is notorious for including footage in trailers that gets changed or altered in some way when the final cut is released. This is often done to prevent spoilers, and the most memorable example of this was when the Hulk was shown in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, only for the character to be replaced by Bruce Banner in the Hulkbuster armor in the film.