Avengers: Doomsday Photo Reveals First Official Look at Major X-Men Location

An official look at an iconic X-Men location was shared by a crew member on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' next crossover movie is set to showcase five major superhero teams, with one of them being the X-Men. Several actors from Fox's X-Men movies are also confirmed to reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Kelsey Grammer's Beast, and James Marsden's Cyclops.

The mutants' role is still shrouded in secrecy, but various rumors have hinted at what to expect about their inclusion, such as a historic clash between the X-Men and the Avengers on the big screen.

With Avengers 5 still in production, cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel shared a new behind-the-scenes photo (via Instagram) of the X-Mansion (as indicated by the damaged statues), marking the first officially released photo of the major X-Men location.

Instagram

The photo appears to depict the seemingly damaged X-Mansion courtyard that was seen in the leaked aerial drone shots of the Avengers 5 set:

The inclusion of the X-Mansion in Avengers: Doomsday is in line with the previous report from insider Daniel Richtman that multiple scenes will take place in the major X-Men location.

Another report from Richtman also claimed that Doctor Doom will use the Sentinels as his secret weapon to fight the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday.

For comparison, here is a closer look at the X-Mansion that was taken from a still from 2019's Dark Phoenix:

Fox

Aside from the already announced X-Men actors, Avengers: Doomsday has a stacked cast of new and returning MCU stars, headlined by Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Lewis Pullman as Bob (aka Sentry), and many more.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected to revolve around a conflict involving the Multiverse, with Dr. Doom at the center of it all.

How the X-Mansion Will Be Used in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel

Given how prominent the X-Mansion is in the world of the X-Men, the iconic location is expected to play a crucial part in reintroducing these major characters during their early moments in Avengers: Doomsday.

It's reasonable to assume that the first few scenes of the X-Men will be in the X-Mansion, with it focusing on each of the characters' introductions and establishing the dynamic between them.

Based on the set of videos and photos above, the massive fight between the Sentinels and the X-Men will also occur in the X-Mansion. This is further proven by the damaged statues from Newton Thomas Sigel's Instagram post.

While the X-Mansion will no doubt be severely damaged or even destroyed during the fight, its inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be memorable, serving as a reminder of its importance to X-Men lore before eventually being rebuilt in Marvel Studios' reboot of the team in Phase 7.