NBC confirmed what fans can expect from Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd in the synopsis for an upcoming episode of Chicago Fire.

Stella Kidd's potential Chicago Fire departure has been a hot topic dating back to the end of 2024 when the show hinted it would trim down its cast. Following Chief Wallace Boden's exit, the team's future felt more uncertain with each passing week as the series moved into Season 13.

As has often been the case over the years, the middle of the show's new season came with plenty of drama thanks to a blackmailing plotline along with the standard epic firefighting. Now, the time has come for Stella Kidd to return to the spotlight amid a rollercoaster-esque run in Season 13.

Stella Kidd's Status in Chicago Fire Season 13

NBC listed (and then took down) the official synopsis for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 13, teasing the fate of Miranda Rae Mayo's series regular Stella Kidd.

The synopsis teased David Eigenberg's Christopher Herrmann (see more on Herrmann's story here) investigating a rise in missing fire hydrants while Stella Kidd's cousin comes into play. It also hinted at a "surprising family history" for Kidd:

"Herrmann investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie to track them down. Kidd's cousin comes to town, revealing surprising family history."

This comes after Stella was put in serious danger during the recent One Chicago crossover event, which brought the casts of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med together. There, she was involved in an explosion and wound up with shrapnel lodged in her abdomen, putting her life in serious jeopardy.

Her survival after the wound was further alluded to as she also appeared in a promo trailer for episodes of the Chicago franchise coming on Wednesday, February 5.

At the 0:14 mark, she is seen sitting on a couch with Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide discussing the idea of starting a family together.

Is Stella Kidd Leaving Chicago Fire?

From the looks of everything fans have seen in recent weeks, Stella Kidd does not appear to be in danger of leaving Chicago Fire anytime soon.

Particularly with the reveal that she and Kelly are thinking about having kids, it would be shocking not to see her back in a more regular role soon.

This is quite a relief for viewers after numerous characters, including both Stella and Kelly, were in danger of leaving Chicago Fire as Season 13 started in late 2024.

It also sets her fate in stone after being trapped underground in the aftermath of a major explosion, being forced to wait it out and help Chicagoans stuck alongside her.

Now, in upcoming episodes, fans will get a deeper look into Stella than ever thanks to her cousin's introduction, which will shed new light on her backstory. While she is sure to be put in plenty more danger as the series moves forward, she is at least not in any immediate danger of being left behind.

New episodes of Chicago Fire air on NBC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.