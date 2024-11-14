Chicago Fire: What Happened to Herrmann - 2024 Recap

Chicago Fire's 2024 seasons put Christopher Hermann's future on the series in question as viewers wonder where series mainstay David Eigenberg is.

Eigenberg is once again part of the core cast of Chicago Fire for Season 13 as Hermann, the commanding officer of Engine 51's second shift. He also co-owns a restaurant called Molly's while protecting the Windy City from flames.

By the end of Season 12, Hermann hoped to be in line to take over a higher position in the firehouse before Chief Boden's departure. He even got Boden's support in that endeavor before the new season began.

Did Hermann Leave Chicago Fire?

David Eigenberg

Amidst a flurry of exit scares in Chicago Fire Season 13, recent episodes of the hit series have put Christopher Hermann's position on the series in question.

Notably, Hermann was not seen in both Episode 6 and Episode 7 of Chicago Fire Season 13 with no specific reference to where he was or what he was doing.

Rumors have hinted that he may have been kept out for budgetary reasons, although some have speculated star David Eigenberg was injured during filming for those two episodes.

For the story itself, his absence could be tied to him studying for a potential promotion, which is on the table for a few characters in Chicago Fire Season 13.

Will Hermann Be Back in Chicago Fire?

Those worried about Hermann leaving Chicago Fire can rest easy, as the character is already confirmed to be in play for upcoming episodes in Season 13.

A recent interview with TV Insider saw Eigenberg detail some of what is coming in future episodes, noting that Hermann "does not want to leave the firehouse" and "wants to finish out his career [there]:"

"I don’t think he does. He loves the firehouse. He does not want to leave the firehouse. He wants to finish out his career. I don’t know how many years left he has. We just have to see."

He also teased more material on the way between Hermann and Robyn Coffin's Cindy Hermann, noting how much he "[adores] their relationship." She will be back in action, but, as usual, she is said to be "a step away from stepping on his neck:"

"I adore Robyn Coffin. She’s been popping in a bit. I adore their relationship. She’s a wonderful human being, a wonderful actor. We had a lot of fun doing early [in the season when] they actually had some passion and she took him upstairs, and it was wonderful. And I couldn’t be happier doing that kind of work with Robyn and those two characters. And she’s back at it and she’s always a step away from stepping on his neck because Herrmann is a little bit unmoored."

Based on these quotes, it seems clear that Hermann is nowhere close to being done on the series, particularly with Chief Boden having been missing in early Chicago Fire Season 13 episodes. The real question is how long the show will continue as the One Chicago franchise continues to evolve.

New episodes of Chicago Fire premiere every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET and are available to stream on Peacock the following day.