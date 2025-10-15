Wonder Man Trailer Hides Easter Eggs Of 4 MCU Avengers Characters

The first Wonder Man trailer included several hidden Easter Eggs referencing four classic MCU Avengers characters. The new super-powered streaming series will follow Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who, in his attempt to land the part of a big-screen superhero, acquires superpowers of his own.

Wonder Man's first trailer debuted as a part of Marvel Studios' New York Comic-Con (NYCC) festivities, offering a tease at the new Disney+ series' tongue-in-cheek spoof of the Hollywood movie-making machine. However, one specific frame has caught the audience's attention, as it seemed to include a clever wink and nod to several MCU mainstays.

Marvel Studios

During a sequence in which in-universe director Von Kovak (played by Superman's Zlatko Burić) is showing off his mood board for the ultra-meta Wonder Man movie remake he is working on, four Avengers characters can be seen as what seems to be inspiration: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and Black Panther.

Marvel Studios

They are accompanied by various pieces of sci-fi-inspired art, landscape photos, and what appear to be potential makeup tests for some alien characters.

Wonder Man is now set to debut on Disney+ sometime in January 2026, after previously being slated for December of this year. The new series from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton (who is also directing next year's Spider-Man 4) serves as a meta commentary on Hollywood, superhero media, and the entertainment industry as a whole, while introducing a new hero to the MCU in Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams.

Every Avenger Reference in the Wonder Man Trailer

Captain America

Marvel Studios

Captain America has the most references on this Wonder Man mood board. Fans can see two total pictures of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers in the trailer. The first is on the far right, being a shot of Steve's torso in his Captain America: The Winter Soldier suit.

The second image is on the other side of the board, showing off the star-spangled man with a plan from behind, with his iconic Vibranium shield strapped to his back.

Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Another founding member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes can be spotted amongst the heroes in the Wonder Man trailer, in Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. Despite Downey's armor-clad Avenger now having been dead for over six years, he is still making an impact.

His picture is difficult to see, but in the bottom right corner of the mood board, fans can see Iron Man shooting energy from his gauntlets, as he is known to do.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is also present, joining the other members of the OG MCU trinity. His picture is positioned just to the left of Cap's shield photo, pinned among his fellow heroes.

This image is another suit picture, showing the Asgardian's blue and gold armor as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

The last Avenger included among the Wonder Man trailer Easter eggs is Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. He is immediately identifiable with his full face in-mask, appearing in a picture right in the center of the Avengers section of this pinboard.

Curiously, however, another image of the Wakandan hero, positioned just above T'Challa, appears to be a profile of Letitia Wright's Shuri in the Black Panther suit.