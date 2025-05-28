New Superman 2025 Movie Merch Spoils a Major Villain Twist

The wait for superhero movies always feels endless. There are countless trailers, TV spots, and posters that act as appetizers for a main course that can't come soon enough. However, marketing can go too far, such as with the latest merchandise for James Gunn's Superman, which seemingly spoils a major twist ahead of the movie's July 11, 2025, release date.

Funko

The spoiler comes from the latest wave of Funko Pop! figures for the DC Universe movie. While most of the collectibles are harmless, including the ones for Mister Terrific and Guy Gardner, the Hammer of Boravia figure is where things take a turn. The number associated with Pop! is 583, which is shared with Ultraman, seemingly confirming that the characters are one and the same.

Funko

Those unfamiliar with the inner workings of Funko Pop! figures will probably balk at the idea of toys spoiling such a significant part of Superman. However, the Chase sticker on Ultraman's box is a dead giveaway because they only appear on Funko products that are alternate versions of another.

Funko

So, as long as DC isn't throwing everyone for a loop by lying about its merchandise, the chances are good that the Hammer of Boravia will reveal himself to be Ultraman at some point during Superman. Without any other details, it's difficult to determine how much that fact will affect the movie's story, but there is enough secrecy around both characters to know that there's more to them than meets the eye.

How Superman's Villain Twist Can Push the Man of Steel to the Edge

Warner Bros.

While both characters appear in the Superman trailers, Ultraman gets more shine. He battles the Man of Steel in a stadium and is present when Rick Flag Sr. takes the hero into custody. This makes it seem like Ultraman is an agent of the government, but the Engineer, who works for Lex Luthor, is also in the crowd, making Superman's arch-enemy a major part of the equation.

Superman's trailers also briefly show the Hammer of Boravia, a villain without origins in DC Comics that goes toe-to-toe with the titular hero. He's every bit as strong as Superman and uses heat vision, adding to the connection to Ultraman, an alternate version of the Man of Steel.

The only factor that remains a mystery is Boravia, which Luthor doesn't seem to have a connection to based on the marketing. It's a country that Superman visits during a conflict to save lives, which makes it seem like it doesn't have a hero in its back pocket.

Warner Bros.

The existence of the Hammer of Boravia debunks that theory, however, unless Luthor makes the conflict bigger than it is by planting a hero to make Superman look bad. The Hammer of Boravia could arrive in Metropolis and look to fight Superman for sticking his nose where it doesn't belong before returning to Luthor and kicking off the next phase of the plan.

Of course, until Superman hits theaters, this is all speculation. The Hammer of Boravaia could very well be from the country and offer his services to Luthor. No matter the situation, though, Superman's toys tell the world what to expect regarding the movie's most mysterious figures.