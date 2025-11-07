Marvel Reveals the Steve Rogers Movie You Will (Probably) Never Get to Watch

Marvel Studios just confirmed that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is getting a new movie that you will never see, unless you find a way to hop the Multiversal fence. After eight years of superhero antics, from fighting Nazis in World War 2 to taking on Thanos' forces in modern day, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers hung up his shield and passed the Captain America torch to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The MCU veteran will reportedly be ending his 20th-century retirement with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday, but, before then, Marvel Studios just dropped an exciting revelation about its next Disney+ show.

A new clip from Disney+'s Wonder Man featured in-universe actor Simon Williams (played by Yaya Abdul-Mateen II) walking through a Hollywood studio lot toward a poster for Rogers: The Musical. The Steve Rogers-centric play debuted on stage in Disney+'s Hawkeye, but looks to be getting a major update years later.

Marvel Studios

In the years since Hawkeye, the Rogers: The Musical poster confirms it is "Now a Major Motion Picture." As has happened in real life with the likes of Wicked, Les Misérables, and Phantom of the Opera, Hollywood looks to have gotten hold of Rogers for the big screen, opening it up to new audiences on Earth-616.

In total, 15 MCU superheroes can be spotted in the Rogers poster, rewriting history to unveil more characters who appear but were never shown in Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios

Just shortly after Rogers vanished from the MCU, Disney+'s Hawkeye confirmed that Earth-616's citizens are celebrating the First Avengers in his own musical, Rogers: The Musical, bringing his story up to Avengers: Endgame to the stage.

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton attended the premiere of his Disney+ show, making him the only Avenger to accept the team-wide invitation. The musical reenacts events from throughout the MCU, twisting some to match the narrative, with the ensemble number "Save the City" dramatically covering the Battle of New York.

Marvel Studios

In the years since, billboards for Rogers: The Musical have featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Undoubtedly, Marvel Studios has made clear that this is one of Broadway's biggest shows going in-universe.

Unfortunately, as Rogers: The Musical is only getting an in-universe movie adaptation, this is the Steve Rogers blockbuster that MCU fans will never see on the big screen or Disney+. However, a lucky few audiences did get to enjoy this iconic MCU moment live at Disney Parks.

In honor of the viral moment, Disney Parks took a one-act version of Rogers: The Musical to the stage in Summer 2023, adding new songs, such as "U-S-Opening Night," "I Want You," "What You Missed, "End of the Line," and "Just One Dance."

Despite mostly staying loyal to how Rogers was presented in Hawkeye, Disney had to make one major change for the real-life version in 2023.

The full cast recording of Rogers: The Musical, as brought to Disney Parks, was later released on Spotify and other streaming platforms in September 2023.

I Need This Rogers: The Musical Scene to Happen in Avengers 5 & 6

Marvel Studios

Rogers: The Musical has had a recurring presence in the Multiverse Saga, making it clear that Earth-616 has not forgotten the legendary missing superhero. As Chris Evans' Steve Rogers is reportedly returning in Avengers: Doomsday, it would be hilarious to see his reaction to a billboard or showing for his own musical.

Depending on where Doomsday and Secret Wars leave his storyline, be it alive, dead, or across the Multiverse, a cap-wearing Rogers in the back corner of his musical showing, dropping comments like, "That's not what happened," could be the perfect, hilarious post-credit scene to end Phase 6.

While limited audiences at Disney Parks were able to enjoy Rogers: The Musical for real in 2023, fans today are, sadly, restricted to the soundtrack only. That said, one has to wonder if a performance was ever professionally recorded for release on Disney+, akin to the version of Hamilton that can be found on the streamer.

In the meantime, fans who are desperate to enjoy Rogers: The Musical in full will find that full recordings can be found in gorgeous 4K quality on YouTube.