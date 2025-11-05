The MCU Rewrites Avengers History With Latest Trailer

The latest trailer for Wonder Man rewrote history for the Avengers in a new image. While the Avengers will return soon with a whole new look, the team's tenure with Marvel Studios has included numerous changes over the last 17 years, as movies and TV shows have been added to the timeline. Another change seems to be on its way in early 2026, according to a "blink-and-you'll-miss-it" moment from newly released footage.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Wonder Man ahead of its January 2026 release on Disney+. The trailer teases Simon Williams' quest to be cast in the rebooted Wonder Man movie, which will be directed by Von Kovak (played by Superman star Zlatko Burić). Part of the footage includes a quick shot of Simon walking on a Hollywood set in front of a poster for Rogers: The Musical, which was introduced in 2021's Hawkeye and has been teased in other MCU projects.

Marvel Television

The poster features 15 heroes from the Avengers' roster, although not all of them can be easily identified due to the poster being so far away in the distance. Based on the silhouettes, it appears to include the original six heroes who assembled in 2012's The Avengers, with Iron Man and Captain America in the center. Vision and Captain Marvel seem to be on the far left, and the right side highlights Black Panther, Spider-Man, Rocket, Groot, and Falcon.

Marvel Studios

The original Rogers: The Musical put the primary focus on the original six heroes from The Avengers, but Ant-Man also made his way into the story. Ant-Man was only part of the Battle of New York during the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame, when he, Tony Stark, and Steve Rogers went to Avengers Tower to obtain the Tesseract and Loki's Scepter.

Wonder Man will be the MCU's first release of 2026, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Zlatko Burić, Arian Moayed, Ed Harris, and Demetrius Goose. The show will highlight the MCU's interpretation of Hollywood life, as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery hope to be cast in an upcoming superhero movie reboot for the classic hero known as Wonder Man. The show will have a full-season drop on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

How Will Wonder Man Impact the Avengers' MCU History?

Marvel Studios

The MCU is no stranger to Los Angeles, which has been the central locale for numerous movies and TV shows. For Wonder Man, Los Angeles and Hollywood could play even bigger roles in the story, as the movie world seems to have some influence on the world's view of the Avengers.

This show seems to indicate that Rogers: The Musical will be made into a movie, which would naturally depict the Battle of New York the way the original musical told the story on stage in Hawkeye. While much of the story does not differ significantly from the way the events actually unfolded in the real world, the movie industry's impact on the story could have heavily dramatized what the MCU's general public remembers seeing in 2012.

Early footage from Wonder Man already featured multiple Avengers Easter eggs, making sure fans feel Earth's Mightiest Heroes' presence throughout the eight-episode story. This is also likely to include some insight into the general public's feelings about the team, as well as their perceptions of the team's public image, which continues to evolve.

While the team will not assemble again fully until Avengers: Doomsday, Wonder Man will add a new layer of intrigue to the Avengers' in-universe legacy.