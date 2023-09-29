Aquaman 2 Confirms 7 Main Characters Returning from the First Movie

A new synopsis and main character list for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom film has been released, ahead of the movie's December 20 premiere.

Much like with Blue Beetle, DC's most recent release before the Aquaman sequel, the super-powered brand has not put much effort into advertising the new movie — though, there is still time before its debut for the studio to put more of a spotlight on it.

A trailer was released in mid-September. While that may seem fairly far off from the movie's December release, the tease still gave the film the record for the shortest time between a DCEU movie's first trailer and its premiere to date.

7 Main Characters in Aquaman 2 Confirmed

Along with a new synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warner Bros. Pictures released a list confirming nine of the movie's main characters.

According to the synopsis, the movie's plot will center around Black Manta's desire for revenge, as he is "driven by the need to avenge his father’s death."

His threat is even greater than before, as he uses the "Black Trident" to "[unleash] an ancient and malevolent force." Aquaman and his imprisoned brother Orm will have to "forge an unlikely alliance" in order to avoid "irreversible destruction."

Seven main characters are confirmed to be part of this story, all of whom reprise their roles from 2018's Aquaman.

1.) Arthur Curry/Aquaman - Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa

The titular hero of both the first and second Aquaman movies, Arthur Curry (Aquaman) is a half-human, half-Atlantean played by Jason Momoa. At the end of the first Aquaman, Arthur takes up leadership in Atlantis, despite being pensive about embracing the nautical side of his heritage throughout the movie. When the story picks up in the sequel, Aquaman will be "balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father."

2.) Orm - Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson

Aquaman's antagonistic half-brother and the eventual Ocean Master in the first movie, Orm (Patrick Wilson) began Aquaman as King of Atlantis as opposed to the then-skeptical Arthur. After being imprisoned at the end of the first movie, Orm "must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally" in the sequel, and ignore his gripes with Aquaman in pursuit of a common goal.

3.) Mera - Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Amber Heard plays Mera, the Queen of Atlantis, who is Arthur's primary love interest, and the mother of their new child. Like Arthur, Mera will be balancing two jobs at the movie's start, being both "Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne."

4.) David Kane/Black Manta - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Black Manta, played in both movies by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, will again take on a villain role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, continuing his pursuit "to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family, and Atlantis." With the power of the Black Trident on his side, he will be a force to be reckoned with.

5.) Atlanna - Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Arthur and Orm's mother, Atlanna served as Atlantis' Queen before seemingly being executed — though, by the end of the first movie, that was proven to not be the case. "A fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior," Atlanna will once again be played by Nicole Kidman for the sequel.

6.) King Nereus - Dolph Lundgren

Dolph Lundgren

Mera's father, King Nereus — played again in the sequel by Dolph Lundgren — was recruited by Orm in his plan against the surface world. However, Nereus was tricked into the partnership with lies. One is left wondering how he'll feel when the father of his grandchild partners up with the person who lied to him so notably.

7.) Dr. Stephen Shin - Randall Park

Randall Park

Randall Park's Dr. Stephen Shin is a marine biologist with a particular obsession with Atlantis. In the first movie's post-credit scene, he was convinced by Black Manta to help the villain, in exchange for the opportunity to see Atlantis for himself. It is likely that fans will see the consequences of this deal on both ends in the new movie.

Is Aquaman 2 the End of the DCEU?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be the last projects from DC before the switch to James Gunn and Peter Safran's new slate which is all set to take place in a new, rebooted universe.

However, several actors from Snyderverse and pre-Gunn projects will reprise their roles, according to Gunn himself.

This means that, though the universe Aquaman and Aquaman 2 take place in will soon be rebooted, and none of the projects before Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy are considered canon, it may not be the last fans see of these portrayals just yet.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20.