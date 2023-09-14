First Look at Nicole Kidman's DCEU Return Revealed (Photos)

The first look at Nicole Kidman's return to the DCEU has just been revealed in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's first full trailer.

New Look at Nicole Kidman in Aquaman 2

Returning as Atlanna, the mother of Arthur Curry (played by Jason Momoa), Nicole Kidman is shown briefly throughout the new trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first glimpse gives fans a clear look at her flowing hair, crown, and textured white (or light blue) suit.

Warner Bros.

Now a grandmother (confirmed by Curry's baby in the trailer), Atlanna shares an emotional moment with her son.

She tells him "The trident's dark magic is spreading." This is a reference to the black trident introduced in this trailer that Black Manta is now wielding.

Warner Bros.

Another zoomed-in look at Kidman shows her in action underwater, riding through the current. As fans from the 2018 film remember, the former Queen of Atlantis is a badass warrior in her own right.

Warner Bros.

This final high-action image of Atlanna is from the teaser trailer that released on September 10.

Warner Bros.

Check out the full trailer here:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!