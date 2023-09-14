Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Looks Angry In First Look at Mera's Return (Photos)

The official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was recently released, featuring Amber Heard's Mera with an angry look on her face.

After multiple delays and off-screen drama, Aquaman 2 is finally set to come out in theaters on December 20 and put an end to the DCEU.

Of course, Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) will be front and center, but many fans wondered how Heard would fit into the picture.

Heard was recently involved a public defamation trial with her ex-husband, Jonny Depp, which made many fans think that she may not be in the upcoming DC film.

Heard even stated herself that Warner Bros. wasn't going to feature her in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in any capacity, specifically saying, "They didn't want to include me in the film." However, the latest reports stated that she would at least have a little bit of screen time.

Amber Heard's Appearance in Aquaman 2 Trailer

After a long delay, DC Studios released the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The footage featured Jason Momoa's Aquaman extensively throughout, as well as the underwater city of Atlantis and the villainous Black Manta.

However, the trailer noticeably showed barely any footage of Amber Heard's Mera.

The actress can be seen in only one shot, in which she looks quite angry.

DC

In the quick blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the footage showcased her character underwater trying to break through a panel of glass.

DC

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, however, considering previous reports stated that she would only have around 20 minutes of screen time in the upcoming film.

The full trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom can be seen below:

Did the Aquaman 2 Trailer Confirm Amber Heard's Screentime?

The trailer really tells fans all they need to know when it comes to how Heard will be featured in Aquaman 2.

Her character, who played an extremely important role in the first movie, was literally only featured for about one second in the entire two-and-a-half-minute teaser.

The film's director, James Wan, previously stated that Aquaman 2 "was always going to be Arthur and Orm," implying that Mera was never planned to be heavily included in the film.

However, one has to assume that her off-screen legal battles had to have some sort of impact on the extremely small amount of screen time that she had in the trailer, which will likely transfer over to the final cut of the movie as well.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released in theaters on December 20.