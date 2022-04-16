Marvel Fan Breaks Guinness World Record Watching Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home just wrapped up the most successful theatrical run since Avengers: Endgame, a true testament to just how high excitement was for the threequel. The long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as five of their classic villains, sent three generations of Marvel fans flocking to theaters, many multiple times.

As the movie finally gets its digital and physical home release, No Way Home currently sits at a box office total of $1.89 billion, the sixth-highest in history. The theatrical run even maintained success for so long that it led Sony to delay its latest Marvel flick, Morbius.

Now that the Multiverse event is finally available for home viewing, many moviegoers will be sitting down for only their second viewing. But that isn't the case for one dedicated Spider-Fan, who just broke the world record for the most theatrical viewings of a movie.

Do You Think You're a Spider-Man Fan? Think Again

Ramiro Alanis

Florida personal trainer Ramiro Alanis broke the Guinness World Record for the most theatrical viewings attended of the same film, having watched Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times.

The record-breaker attended the screenings between December 16, 2021, and March 15, this year, an 89-day period, which averages to just over three viewings daily for almost three months. With a total run time of 720 hours or 30 days, Ramiro spent just over a third of his time for those 89 days basking in the glory of No Way Home​​​​​​.

The record was previously held by France's Arnaud Klein, who caught 204 viewings of Kaamelott: First Installment. Ramiro's No Way Home viewings mean he has reclaimed his own record which he obtained in 2019 after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times.

In order for a viewing to be recorded, the movie must be watched theatrically and independent of any other activities, meaning looking at phones or going to the bathroom is off the table. The record also requires the challenger to watch the movie completely, including credits and any post-credits scenes.

Marvel

Each of Ramiro's 292 viewings was verified by a statement from a theater attendant, and all ticket stubs had to be taken as evidence. Ramiro estimates these tickets total roughly $3400 across the three-month theatrical run, meaning he made up for around 0.00018% of No Way Home's $1.89 billion worldwide box office haul.

Having seen the movie more times than anyone, Ramiro says he can now "pretty much recite the dialogue along with the movie," and even did so aloud during his final viewing, in which the theater was empty.

Ramiro expressed his dedication to the record, calling for anyone wannabe record-breakers to "think twice" before attempting to beat his latest milestone:

"If anyone tries to break my record again, I want them to think twice before attempting it."

The record-breaker dedicated the attempt to his grandmother Juany, who sadly passed away in 2019 before Ramiro earned his first Guinness World Record: "She was my #1 supporter and I want to remain the record holder."

No Way Home Gets One Last Milestone

After 292 viewings, Ramiro has almost certainly seen Spider-Man: No Way Home more than even those who worked on it, a true testament to his Spider-Man fandom. Having memorized the entire script by heart, chances are that he could even recite more of the lines than the actors who delivered them on-screen.

With his record re-broken, Ramiro will probably be taking a long well-earned break before attempting anything like this again, given the impact it likely had on his physical, mental, and financial health. After all, he went above and beyond with this attempt, beating the existing record by 88 viewings, and his own personal Endgame milestone by 101, so it will be some time before anyone comes close to beating him.

Since the record rules required Ramiro to watch the movie completely past the credits every time, that means he has also seen the post-credits teaser for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness over 292 times. One can only wonder how excited this Marvel super-fan is for the next Multiverse romp, and how many times he will be seeing that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is available at home now for physical and digital purchase.