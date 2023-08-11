Captain America 4 Release Date In Danger of Delay Following Disney Update

Due to a theatrical release schedule update from Disney, evidence suggests that Captain America 4 could move from its July 26, 2024 date.

This past June, Marvel shook up its movie release line-up, delaying Captain America: Brave New World to July 2024, while pushing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 forward six months to May 3, 2024.

However, Deadpool 3 was omitted from Disney's "upcoming theatrical releases" slate, putting into question the entire Marvel 2024 slate.

How Captain America 4 Could Be Delayed

Marvel

As it currently sits, Deadpool 3 is the next film that Marvel Studios wants to hit theaters after 2023's The Marvels.

During the Multiverse Saga, there has been much more rearranging than during the previous phases, but there still may be motivation to keep the current order of releases.

Unfortunately, Deadpool 3 did not finish filming before the actors' strike took effect, and because of the unknown timetable of when it could end, it makes sense that Disney left the film off its upcoming release schedule.

There is a possibility that Marvel is forced to miss its early May release date (a staple of MCU films) and release Deadpool 3 in late July, forcing Captain America 4 back to probably November or December.

Could 'Brave New World' Release Before Deadpool 3?

On the flip side, Captain America: Brave New World was farther along in its filming process, possibly even done according to cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau.

If Marvel Studios cares more about releasing a film in May, rather than the order in which the films hit theaters, then Captain America 4 (starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford) could potentially get its release date pushed back up.

For this to happen the strikes need to conclude soon. This way, any necessary rewrites for reshoots could be completed before the year's end, allowing enough time for the editing process and adding VFX.

Today, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) decided to start renegotiating again which could end the writers' strike.

When both the writers' and actors' strikes end are going to be a huge factor in when Captain America 4 releases, but considering it appears to be farther along than Deadpool 3, it might not be a surprise if Marvel ultimately shakes up the schedule once again.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.