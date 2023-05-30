Wheel of Time Season 2: Release, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

The anticipation for Prime Video's The Wheel of Time is high after a stellar debut, with plenty of major updates that fans should know ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

The Wheel of Time revolves around Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), an Aes Sedia member who is a magical-wielding order of women who protects the world. The series is based on the novel series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

Is The Wheel of Time Coming Back for Season 2?

In May 2021, Prime Video renewed The Wheel of Time for a second season, seven months before the show's Season 1 premiere.

Fast forward to two years later, in May 2023, Prime Video announced that Wheel of Time Season 2 will premiere on the streaming service on September 1.

Wheel of Time showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, via IGN, offered the following statement ahead of Season 2:

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in 'The Wheel of Time' has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show.”

How Many Seasons Are Planned for Wheel of Time?

During a virtual panel presented by Amazon at Comic-Con at Home in July 2021, Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins, via The Wrap, revealed that he planned eight seasons total for the TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's 14-novel fantasy series:

“I sat down and broke out what I thought eight season of the show might look like before I started writing the pilot, because I felt like you have to build in this knowledge of where you’re going, of how you’re getting there, from the very beginning in order to tell the stories the best you can.”

Judkins admitted that the challenge in adapting the show is the approach to telling the story in the most cohesive and coherent way possible:

“I feel like my danger will never be running out of books,” he said, laughing. “I think it’s more, the challenge that we face is how do you tell this story the most cohesively and the most coherently in what is a reasonable number of seasons in television? So it’s something I really set out to do right from the beginning. I think you really need to know the end of your story when you start telling it. I think that’s true for television, even though it’s serialized and goes many years.”

In July 2022, ahead of Season 2, Wheel of Time was renewed for a third season, via Deadline, cementing Prime Video's trust in the show.

Who’s Cast In Wheel of Time Season 2?

Wheel of Time Season 1 features a stacked cast packed with incredible talent. That said, most of the original cast members are expected to return in Season 2.

1.) Rosamund Pike - Moiraine Damodred

Rosamund Pike

Wheel of Time lead star Rosamund Pike is all but confirmed to return as Moiraine Damodred as she tries to find Rand (aka the Dragon's Reborn) after an intense battle with the Dark One.

2.) Zoë Robins - Nynaeve al’Meara

Zoë Robins

Zoë Robins is also expected to come back as Nynaeve al’Meara, the wisdom of Emond's Field.

3.) Madeleine Madden - Egwene al’Vere

Madeleine Madden

Madeleine Madden will also reprise her role as Egwene al’Vere, the daughter of the mayor of Emond's Field who was initially suspected of being the Dragon Reborn. At the end of Season 1, the character, alongside Nynaeve, was still at the fortress city of Fal Dara.

4.) Daniel Henney - Lan Mandragoran

Daniel Henney

Daniel Henney is back as Lan Mandragoran in Season 2 as Moiraine's trusted ally and companion.

5.) Josha Stradowski - Rand al’Thor

Josha Stradowski

Josha Stradowski returns as Rand al'Thor aka the Dragon Reborn. During the Season 1 finale, Rand's destiny as the Dragon Reborn was fulfilled, but his first encounter with the Dark One didn't go well. This led to him fleeing in the end.

6.) Dónal Finn - Mat Cauthon

Dónal Finn

Dónal Finn (The Witcher) will make his debut in the series as Mat Cauthon, replacing original star Barney Harris from Season 1. Given that Wheel of Time's debut season ended with Mat missing, it's possible that the recast could be explained by magic-related shenanigans

7.) Fares Fares - The Dark One

Fares Fares

Fares Fares plays the human embodiment of the Dark One. It was later revealed that he is Ba'alzamon/Ishamael aka the Betrayar of Hope and one of the Forsaken from the Age of Legends revered by the Shadow.

8.) Johann Myers - Padan Fain

Johann Myers

Johann Myers will reprise his role as Padan Fain, the main peddler who usually takes his act to the isolated region of the Two Rivers.

9.) Marcus Rutherford - Perrin Aybara

Marcus Rutherford

Marcus Rutherford is expected to reprise his role as Perrin Aybara, one of the blacksmiths of Emond's Field.

10.) Sophie Okonedo - Siuan Sanche

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo is set to return as Siuan Sanche, an Aes Sedai who serves as the current Amyrlin Seat aka the leader of the group.

11.) Ceara Coveney - Lady Elayne Trakand

Ceara Coveney

Ceara Coveney will make her Wheel of Time debut as Lady Elayne Trakand in Season 2, the daughter-heir of Andor and a novice of the White Tower.

12.) Maja Simonsen - Chiad

Maja Simonsen

Maja Simonsen is also set to debut in Season 2 as Chiad, an Aiel Maiden of the Spear.

13.) Ragga Ragnars as Bain

Ragga Ragnars

Wheel of Time newcomer Ragga Ragnars will make her debut as Bain in Season 2, another member of the Aiel Maiden of the Spear.

14.) Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald

Jay Duffy

Season 2 will mark the first appearance of Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald, a member of the Children of Light.

15.) Rima Te Wiata as Sheriam Bayanar

Rima Te Wiata

Rima Te Wiata will debut as Sheriam Bayanar in Wheel of Time Season 2, the Mistress of Novices in the White Tower.

What Will Happen in Wheel of Time Season 2?

There are a lot of storytelling opportunities that Wheel of Time Season 2 could explore, especially after a mind-blowing ending to Season 1.

Prime Video released the official synopsis of Season 2 ahead of its release, confirming that it will involve "new and very old" threats while teasing a mission to "find other sources of strength:"

"Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski, Gran Turismo), learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

Season 2 is expected to adapt book 2 of the saga, The Great Hunt, alongside its own twist and turns.

In The Great Hunt, the story revolves around Rand, Mat, and Perrin as they unravel a quest to retrieve the Horn of Valere. Meanwhile, Egwene, Nynaeve, and Elayne Trakand head out to White Tower to earn Aes Sedai ways.

In Season 1, Padan Fain was the one who stole the Horn of Valere. With his whereabouts unknown, a reunion between Rand, Mat, and Perrin will likely happen first before retrieving the Horn of Valere from Padan.

The Wheel of Time Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on September 1.