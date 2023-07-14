Poker Face Season 2 Gets Unfortunate Release Update

Poker Face Season 2 suffered a major setback when it comes to its potential release on Peacock.

Created by Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Poker Face is a murder mystery series that revolves around the story of Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale as she gets entangled with several mysterious deaths of strangers.

Poker Face made its 10-episode debut on January 26, 2023. In February 2023, the series was renewed for a second season after receiving widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

When Will Poker Face Season 2 Premiere?

Peacock

According to Variety, Poker Face Season 2's premiere is now delayed to 2024 due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson has been a vocal advocate of the WGA strike, with him previously tweeting to express his support for the movement:

"Not bullshit! Support writers, support our union #WGAstrong"

Johnson was also seen supporting Poker Face scribe Gillian Flynn on Twitter, noting that the writers should "get a fair deal:"

"Thank you, Gillian! Our show was built by an incredible room of hard working writers, support the WGA and let’s get a fair deal."

Poker Face showrunner Lilla Zuckerman also made it clear on Twitter that she supports the ongoing strike as well.

Johnson and Zuckerman's all-out support of the WGA means that the writing for the series is currently stalled, indicating that filming won't begin until after the strike.

What To Expect in Poker Face Season 2

Poker Face is considered by many as one of Peacock's best shows, as evidenced by the show's 98% critic score from Rotten Tomatoes.

While it is unfortunate that Season 2 was delayed, it is appropriate that the show's writers and showrunners are taking a stand alongside the WGA for fair pay.

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and lead star Natasha Lyonne's passion for the series is undeniable. In fact, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that the show is "something that's obviously built with an engine to keep going:"

"Natasha and I keep talking about getting old doing this. I can imagine her Jessica Fletcher-ing it. And I would be thrilled. But, we’ll see. I’ve learned: One step at a time. Let’s put this out there and see if people watch it first. But this is something that’s obviously built with an engine to keep on going."

The show's "case-of-the-week" format allows it to be creative when presenting new challenges for the lead characters. In addition, Johnson's expertise in crafting murder mystery stories due to his experience in the Knives Out franchise greatly benefits the series.

After an impressive debut season, Season 2 (once it returns) will likely take things to the next level.

Poker Face Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.