Here’s When Poker Face Season 2 Release Is Expected to Happen

Poker Face was confirmed for a long-awaited Season 2 that has yet to be released.

Poker Face, created by Knives Out director Rian Johnson, follows the story of Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, a woman who always knows when others are lying, and is also running for her life.

The show utilizes the case-of-the-week format to great effect. Season 1 also boasted guest stars like Tim Blake Nelson, Adrien Brody, Jameela Jamil, and Joseph Gordon Levitt, among many others as Charlie continually encounters colorful characters on her travels.

When Is Poker Face’s Second Season Likely to Hit Peacock?

Poker Face was a critical success when it debuted on Peacock in January 2023. So much so that the series was renewed for a Season 2 about a month later.

The original intent was likely to capitalize on the success of the first season and shoot the second for release in short order. Fate had other plans, however. The writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023 halted plans for Poker Face Season 2 (and hordes of other series) dead in their tracks.

But the strikes have been concluded for some time now, and more Poker Face is indeed in production. According to a report from Deadline, the new batch of shows started filming on July 1. What’s more, is that lead Natasha Lyonne is directing the second episode.

When the second season will actually release is unfortunately a bit of a guessing game, but by applying a bit of logic, an approximate window for the new installments can be sussed out.

Season 1 of Poker Face was filmed from April to October 2022, only to premiere the following January 26.

If the series holds true to form, shooting for Season 2 will likely wrap sometime in early 2025. Then comes post-production, leaving the season premiere to likely fall in Spring 2025, possibly around April.

Waiting nearly two-and-a-half years for a new season of a show that fans enjoy never feels ideal. But hopefully, Poker Face’s new season will be worth the wait.

Poker Face Season 1 can be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

