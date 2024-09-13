Does Camille Tell Gabriel About the Baby? Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Recap

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2 deals with the ramifications of Camille's (Camille Razat) fake pregnancy reveal at the end of Part 1.

Camille's pregnancy in Emily in Paris has served as the glue that keeps her in Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) and Emily's (Lily Collins) lives due to Gabriel's excitement about starting a family.

After learning from the doctor that she is not pregnant, Camille decides to keep the news from Gabriel since she still wants him to be part of her life, even though she knows he is now in a relationship with Emily.

Does Gabriel Find Out That Camille Is Not Pregnant?

Camille Razat

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2.

Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 7 reveals that Camille told Gabriel (off-screen) that she is not pregnant.

While viewers expect him to be mad about the fact that she lied, Gabriel appears to be at peace with it. He cites that the idea of being a dad terrifies him, though he does mention that he couldn't wait to have one sometime down the line.

Many would agree that the reveal happening off-screen is anticlimactic, especially after Season 4, Part 1's ending made Camille's fake pregnancy a big deal.

Still, Camille's lie sent major shockwaves to Gabriel and Emily's relationship.

In Season 4, Episode 6, "Last Christmas," Gabriel spends the holidays with Camille and her family in the ski resort village Megève. Emily joins them after her flight to Chicago was canceled at the last minute.

The fact that Gabriel is with Camille during Christmas and not with Emily despite her not being pregnant proves that she is insensitive and suggests that she is the villain of the story.

Making matters worse, Emily realizes that she is the odd person out even if she is Gabriel's girlfriend; Emily believes Gabriel will still choose Camille because he thinks Camille is carrying his first child.

In the end, Emily breaks up with Gabriel, giving Camille a chance to intervene and bring the hot chef back into her life.

When Does Camille Tell Gabriel About the Baby?

Given that Camille's revelation to Gabriel happened off-screen, it remains to be seen when exactly she told him about the truth behind her fake pregnancy.

There is a strong chance that she revealed everything after Gabriel and Emily broke up in Megève since she felt guilty about what transpired.

Another possibility is that Camille and Gabriel had lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant, where they had a heart-to-heart conversation about having children.

Although the timing of her big reveal is confirmed, Episode 7 manages to unpack its ramifications, such as Camille telling Gabriel that her family is supportive of her (which makes sense) and saying, "I hope you know I never intended to hurt you. Sorry, I'm just struggling to act like nothing happened."

Camille's self-centeredness dials up even further when she brings Gabriel to a priest to talk about adoption, suggesting that this is her last-ditch effort to convince him to start a family with her.

Gabriel shuts down Camille's adoption plans and tells her that they should "stop trying so hard to make it work" and that they deserve to start a family with someone they are in love with.

That statement from Gabriel serves as a final nail in their relationship, with it being more than enough to end her efforts.

What’s Next for Camille After Emily in Paris Season 4?

After her difficult conversation with Gabriel and telling Emily the truth, Camille disappeared for a few episodes before returning in Season 4, Episode 9.

She first thanks Emily for everything she has done for her family's company before dropping the news that she plans to adopt a baby. Camille has already found a new apartment with a studio and a second bedroom for a nursery.

After everything that transpired, Camille realizes that all she ever wanted was a child, saying, "Sometimes, you just have to forget about everybody else and do what makes you happy."

It is unknown if this heartfelt conversation between the two frenemies serves as Camille's exit from the series.

If it does, it is powerful, and her final message could serve as a strong reminder for Emily as she deals with her complicated love life in Emily in Paris.

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.