Here's Why Genevieve Lies to Emily In Season 4 of Emily In Paris

Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 7 revealed Genevieve's (Thalia Besson) true intentions unexpectedly.

A lot is going on in Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, and part of it revolves around the sudden arrival of Genevieve, Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) stepdaughter from New York, who moves to Paris for a job interview.

Including the character leads to many issues, mostly for Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Genevieve's Lie to Emily About Gabriel Explained

Thalia Besson

In Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, Genevieve is supposed to go to a job interview with Vogue Paris, but Sylvie ultimately derails the interview after she attempts to upsell her on her connection to the company.

Instead of landing with Vogue Paris, Genevieve is hired by Sylvie to work for her at Agence Grateau, making her the second American employee alongside Emily.

Genevieve and Emily instantly bond by becoming work besties during the former's first day. She even gets to join Emily in Gabriel's video shoot for a TV show, but things are still awkward for the former couple since their breakup is fresh.

During the shoot, Emily and Gabriel have an emotionally intense confrontation after he gets triggered by what she said about not communicating their feelings for each other.

Gabriel tells Emily the problem is that they only "communicate in your language, not mine."

He then lashes out at her in French, telling her that he feels "ripped off" since she "didn't even try" to fight for them because he spent all his time to convince her that they were worth it despite everything:

"I feel ripped off. I had this bright future with you, a Michelin star, a baby. But I spent time trying to convince you that we were worth it. And you didn't even try. I'm drained. I no longer believe in anything... We do have communication problems, but it's certainly not my fault."

Emily, who doesn't speak French, doesn't understand what Gabriel said.

Genevieve, though, who is fluent in French, (she earlier lied to Sylvie in Emily in Paris Season 4, Episode 6 that she is not good at it) swoops in to help comfort Gabriel while also convincing him to participate in the TV show interview.

Emily is shocked to learn that Genevieve can speak French, and she asks her to help him understand what Gabriel told her earlier.

While Genevieve tells Emily about her communication problem, she lies to her by saying that Gabriel doesn't want to see her anymore.

Later that night, Emily and Mindy see Genevieve hanging out and having drinks with Gabriel at his restaurant.

The fact that she lied and later spent time with Gabriel cemented the idea that she wants him for herself, which spells bad news for Emily.

Why Does Genevieve Want Gabriel?

There is a sense that Genevieve wants the spotlight, and she sees Emily as an obstacle to achieving her success, not just in Agence Grateau but in Paris in general.

She wants to take everything away from Emily, and the first step is to lure Gabriel away from her.

The lie serves as only the tip of the iceberg since she uses it to gain Gabriel's attention, and the latter episodes further prove that Genevieve has bad intentions for Emily.

Seeing that Emily is vulnerable without Gabriel, Genevieve potentially considers this an opportunity to distract her from work, allowing her to outshine her and impress her stepmother, Sylvie.

She even moves into the same apartment building as Emily and Gabriel, taking it to the next level by kissing him while drunk during her housewarming party.

All in all, Genevieve is bad news for Emily and Gabriel and a significant hurdle if the pair wants to get back together.

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.