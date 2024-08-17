Some long-time fans are scratching their heads as to why Emily in Paris Season 4 has only released five episodes so far.

Entering its fourth season on Netflix, Emily in Paris has been following Emily Cooper, who relocated to Paris for a French marketing firm job, since 2020.

Tasked with infusing an American perspective into the company's operations, Emily navigates the cultural clashes and personal challenges of her new life abroad.

To kick off January 2022, Emily in Paris was renewed for both Seasons 3 and 4, with the former having hit Netflix in December of that year.

Now, over one and a half years later, the series is back, but viewers are confused as to why there are only five episodes.

Why Is Emily in Paris Season 4 Only Five Episodes So Far?

Five episodes of Emily In Paris Season 4 are streaming on Netflix as of writing, but that is not the story's conclusion.

Like several other popular Netflix series, such as Bridgerton Season 3, Emily In Paris Season 4 has been split into two parts, with only the first five episodes released on August 15.

The final five will be released less than a month later on Thursday, September 12, continuing the tradition of a 10-episode season for Emily in Paris.

While Netflix is known for its binge-worthy series, splitting a variety of series into several parts has become the norm, especially for the most popular TV shows.

Here's a full look at the Emily in Paris Season 4 schedule, including the confirmed episode titled for the first five installments:

Episode 1 - "Break Point" - August 15

Episode 2 - "Love on the Run" - August 15

Episode 3 - "Masquerade" - August 15

Episode 4 - "The Grey Area" - August 15

Episode 5 - "Trompe l'oeil" - August 15

Episode 6 - September 12

Episode 7 - September 12

Episode 8 - September 12

Episode 9 - September 12

Episode 10 - September 12

Why Emily in Paris Season 4 Is Two Parts

The new reality of 2024 and beyond is that streaming services like Netflix are increasingly splitting new seasons of popular TV shows into multiple parts. This has led to frustrating binge-watchers who prefer consuming entire seasons in one go.

Emily in Paris Season 4, which was delayed due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes, is being released in two parts, a first for the series.

This trend is also seen with other shows like Bridgerton and Cobra Kai, as platforms aim to keep viewers engaged over a longer period, though it has sparked mixed reactions from audiences.

Netflix is notorious for dropping all its episodes simultaneously, acting as the template for the "binge model" of streaming TV. Meanwhile, services like Disney+ typically release their biggest projects (Marvel and Star Wars) week-to-week with some exceptions.

Unfortunately, for fans looking to fully binge the new season, Emily in Paris Season 4 is another result of the streaming wars' constant chess moves.

Episodes 1-5 of Emily in Paris Season 4 are streaming on Netflix.

