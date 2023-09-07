Emily in Paris Season 4: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Emily in Paris Season 4 is poised to introduce a brand-new adventure for Lily Collins' titular character after a surprising Season 3 finale.

The much-talked-about Netflix series revolves around Emily Cooper's journey in Paris as she works as a marketing executive for a French firm.

Emily in Paris made its debut on Netflix on October 2, 2020. In November, the streaming service renewed the series for a second season, which later premiered on December 22, 2021.

After Season 2's success, the show was renewed for a third and fourth season in January 2022. Emily in Paris Season 3 was released on Netflix on December 21, 2022.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Netflix

Netflix has yet to announce Emily in Paris Season 4's release date, which is unsurprising due to the ongoing issues in the entertainment industry.

In September 2022, it was revealed that Emily in Paris Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back to back in Paris. However, newer updates indicated that there is still more work needed for Season 4.

In May 2023, Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily's French boss, told Variety during the red carpet of Kering's Women in Motion gala dinner that plans for Season 4 were put on hold:

“A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”

In June 2023, Variety shared that filming for Season 4 has been delayed due to the current writers' and actors' strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

It was revealed that the Netflix show was supposed to start production in late summer or early fall in Paris this year, but filming was pushed back by two months.

Despite that, Variety's source noted that the reported plan is for cameras to roll by the end of fall.

If the planned timeline ends up happening, then filming could last for three to four months. For reference, Season 2 began filming in May 2021 and wrapped in July 2021.

That said, Emily in Paris Season 4 could follow in Seasons 2 and 3's footsteps by being released in December 2024.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Cast: Who Will Return?

Netflix

Emily in Paris is expected to bring back all major cast members in Season 4.

Here's a list of every actor and their respective character returning for the upcoming season:

Lily Collins - Emily

Lucas Bravo - Gabriel

Ashley Park - Mindy

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - Sylvie

Camille Razat - Camille

Samuel Arnold - Julien

Bruno Gouery - Luc

Lucien Laviscount - Alfie

Kate Walsh - Madeline

Jean-Christophe Bouvet - Pierre Cadault

Melia Kreiling - Sofia Sideris

Is Camille Pregnant With Gabriel's Baby in Emily in Paris?

Netflix

In the Season 3 finale, Emily and Gabriel confessed their feelings for each other, but the latter told the former that Camille had come back from Greece because she was pregnant. As expected, this news shocked Emily.

Given that Emily in Paris Season 3 ended with Gabriel's shocking news, the show didn't address whether Camille is carrying his baby or someone else's.

Speaking to Netflix in January 2023, Camille Razat admitted that she hopes that she will not work with a baby on the series, noting that it is "weird:"

"Oh my God, I hope not, no. I don't want to be carrying a baby on the show. I hate it. I mean I love babies, but working with them is weird. I did it once and was like, you’re renting your baby to me. [Laughs] Gabriel and Camille are separated, she’s not [part of] a couple anymore, so I really don’t know. That’s going to be interesting."

It seems that Razat's wish will be fulfilled since Emily in Paris showrunner Darren Star told Elle in December 2022 that it's less likely for Camille to give birth in Season 4 since the show's first three seasons have only covered six months:

“So I don’t think this baby’s coming necessarily in season four. Who knows, but…there’s still a little time before we have to worry about a baby.”

In the series, Camille had an affair with a woman named Sofia Sideris while she was in Greece. There's a strong chance that Camille was already pregnant even before going to Greece, meaning that it is indeed Gabriel's baby.

What Will Happen in Emily in Paris Season 4?

Netflix

Emily in Paris Season 3 ended with a bunch of revelations and cliffhangers that Season 4 needs to address.

Speaking with TV Guide in December 2022, Star made a compelling summary of what Season 4 will be about, with the upcoming batch of episodes dealing with "complicated" personal and work relationships:

“Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other… Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.”

Aside from Camille's pregnancy, the aftermath of her and Gabriel's failed wedding is expected to be the focus of the early episodes considering that it featured the breakups of both of them and Emily and Alfie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December 2022, Star reiterated that Gabriel's "big dream" is to become a father, but it looks like it will have to wait:

"It’s very clear in Season 3 that it’s a big dream of [Gabriel’s]. He wants to be a father and I think he was excited and is excited about the idea of fatherhood, but you know, our show doesn’t move that quickly."

That said, Season 4 could instead focus on Emily and Gabriel's unresolved feelings with one another. It's possible that Emily will finally give Gabriel a chance, with her thinking about her happiness and not the feelings of others around her.

However, Star told TV Guide in December 2022 that he is not a fan of a potential Emily and Gabriel relationship in Season 4:

"I don't know that Gabriel is in the best place to start a relationship with Emily. I am not sure that Emily wants a relationship with Gabriel under the circumstances."

This isn't surprising (in a way) since Emily needs to clear things up with Alfie first. To recap, in the Season 3 finale, Alfie broke up with Emily after finding out that she still had feelings for Gabriel.

It is unknown if Alfie will decide to be friends with Emily after the disastrous breakup. Still, Lucien Laviscount spoke with Elle in the same interview above about his hopes of returning in Season 4:

"[It is my] dream to keep this gravy train going and just to kind of really kind of live in this world a little bit longer. The writers on the show and the creators behind it and everyone that comes into contact with it is so amazing and fantastic. Their minds [have] way, way, way, way surpassed mine. So, yeah. I’ll let them do their thing.”

During Netflix's TUDUM event in June 2023, lead star Lily Collins gave a brief tease about what to expect in Season 4, saying that fans might see Emily on a "Roman holiday," meaning that she may be going to Italy.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2023, Collins said that Season 4 will include "more drama" and "more travel" for Emily:

"I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there's multiple ways in which it could go. I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel.”

Hopefully, as Emily heads for an adventure outside Paris, the character can clear her mind and finally address the issues that need to be resolved.

The first three seasons of Emily on Paris are streaming on Netflix.