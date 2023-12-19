Emily In Paris Season 4 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Thanks to a new filming update, fans may finally know when Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4 will be released.

Announced in January 2022, the Lily Collins-led streaming series was originally set to film Seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back (per Variety).

However, Season 3 has come and gone, and it appears the fourth season was seemingly put on hold.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Filming Ready To Go

An Instagram post sparked speculation as to when Netflix's Emily in Paris Season 4 could be released.

The post in question was uploaded to Emily in Paris director Andrew Fleming's personal Instagram account, revealing a script for Season 4 as well as the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Instagram

It came with an appropriately cryptic caption, saying "On y va! Saison Quatre of Emily!"

In English, this short blurb translates to "Let’s go! Season 4 of Emily," hinting that Season 4 production will be underway imminently.

Netflix

According to Variety report from November 2023, Season 4 of the hit Netflix drama is set to start filming in early January in Paris and Italy, with production running for about five months.

Given this information, fans can start to predict when Emily in Paris Season 4 will premiere on Netflix.

Season 2 was filmed from May to July 2021 and then released five months later in December of the same year.

That would mean if Season 4's production ends around May or June 2024, the beloved series could be ready for release by October.

What Is Going To Happen in Emily in Paris Season 4?

Seeing as Emily in Paris Season 3 ended with some stunning revelations, fans are going to be relieved to know the wait for Season 4 may not be all that long.

Showrunner Darren Star hinted Season 4 is only going to get "[more] complicated," as Season 3 ended with Lily Collins' Emily and Lucien Laviscount's Alfie calling things off (via TV Guide). This breakup happened against the backdrop of Camille's (played by Camille Razat) failed wedding and ongoing pregnancy.

Some have speculated with Emily and Alfie done, along with Camille and her ex-fiance Gabriel, now could finally be the time for Emily and Gabriel to address the feelings they have for one another.

However, Star has since sort of debunked these rumors, as he thinks Emily needs some time after breaking things off with Alfie.

What audiences do know is Emily is headed for the sunny skies of Italy in Season 4. Lily Collins told TUDUM in early 2023 that Season 4 will see the character on what she called a "Roman holiday," as she tries to find herself.

Surely though, Emily will not be able to entirely escape the drama of her life in Paris, as Alfie grapples with the pair's Earth-rocking breakup and just what that means for their relationship going forward.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.