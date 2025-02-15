Emily In Paris Season 5 Gets Release Window Announcement from Netflix

Netflix narrowed the release window for the next season of its popular romantic comedy Emily in Paris.

Lily Collins leads the Netflix drama as the titular Emily, an American marketing executive who takes her expertise overseas to a firm in Paris (and eventually other spots around Europe).

Season 4 of Emily in Paris was split into two parts, with the last dropping in September 2024. While it has only been a few months, fans are already eager for more.

Netflix Confirms Release Window For Emily in Paris Season 5

Netflix

A press release from Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris will be one of the streamer's 2025 releases.

While Netflix did not narrow this window any further, some estimates for the Season 5 release date can be made based on the production timeline of past seasons.

Looking back at Season 3 of Emily in Paris, the series took three months to film between June and September 2022. The season was eventually released in December 2022, aka three months later.

Season 4 followed a similar schedule with filming beginning in January 2024 and then wrapping in May (around four months). Unlike Season 3, Season 4 of Emily in Paris was released in two parts, but the first aired in August 2024 which was, once again, three months after the completion of filming.

Season 2 of the series was impacted by COVID-19 and therefore is not a reliable indicator of the show's typical production schedule.

Filming for Season 5 of Emily in Paris will supposedly begin in May 2025. Going by the timelines of past seasons, this means shooting will likely last until August or September.

Then, if Emily in Paris adheres to its release pattern, that means fans could see new episodes of the show released by November or December. However, it is unclear whether Netflix will follow the split release strategy of Season 4. If it does that means Part 2 of Season 5 would likely be pushed back into early 2026.

What To Expect From Emily in Paris Season 5

Emily in Paris Season 5 has an exciting new direction given the way things ended in Season 4.

The last fans saw Emily she had begun a new life in Rome after Agence Grateau opened a new office and Sylvie appointed Emily as its new manager.

The romance side of things is also looking promising for Emily after she resolved things with Alfie and found a new love interest in Marcello in Season 4.

However, Gabriel is not completely out of the picture. Having friend-zoned Genevieve, Emily's former flame found himself successful at work but missing his ex and was last seen questioning where in Rome Emily had moved, setting things up for a reunion between the two in Season 5.

Emily in Paris Season 5 will be released on Netflix in 2025.