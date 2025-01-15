An official production update on Emily in Paris Season 5 has hinted towards its eventual release date on Netflix.

For the first time in series history, Emily in Paris was split into two parts for Season 4, leaving many fans wondering why it was only five episodes initially.

Regardless of this new strategy utilized by Netflix, audiences still flocked to the show starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, whose journey in Paris, France has evolved greatly since the 2020 debut.

Following the series-shifting Season 4 finale back in September 2024, attention has greatly shifted to the confirmed release of Season 5.

Netflix

Emily in Paris is set to begin filming its fifth season in May (per Variety), with production returning to Paris while also incorporating scenes in Rome.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris primarily took place in Paris, with significant storylines also unfolding in Rome.

The season concluded with Emily relocating to Rome for work, taking on a managerial role at Agence Grateau's new office there, and setting up Season 5.

When Will Emily in Paris Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Based on previous seasons of Emily in Paris, filming typically spans two to four months, suggesting production could wrap by late summer.

If the series maintains its established timeline, which often sees episodes premiere four to five months after filming concludes, Season 5 might arrive in late 2025. Season 2, for example, was filmed from May to July 2021 and debuted that December, while Season 3 followed a similar schedule.

Season 4 diverged slightly, with filming running from January to September 2024 and a premiere in August.

With this pattern in mind, fans can likely expect Emily in Paris Season 5 to premiere by late fall or early winter, keeping its tradition of offering a stylish escape to close out the year.

At the end of Season 4, Emily and Alfie officially part ways as he moves on with a new girlfriend.

In Emily in Paris Season 5, Emily's new life in Rome could explore the challenges of balancing her growing relationship with Marcello and the responsibilities of managing Agence Grateau's new branch.

Seasons 1-4 of Emily in Paris are streaming now on Netflix.