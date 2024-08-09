One of The Umbrella Academy Season 3's many cliffhangers was Sloane's sudden disappearance after the reset. Fans and Luther alike wondered what happened to her during the wait for Season 4 of the Netflix series.

At the end of Season 3, Allison hits a button meant to reset the universe in a last-ditch effort to stop the end of the world. While it did save the world from destruction, it also brought the Hargreeves (and Lila) into an entirely new timeline and stripped them of their superpowers.

The last two members of the Sparrow Academy standing at the end of the season — Sloane and the alternate-universe version of Ben — were with the others when Allison hit the reset button. However, only one (Ben) appeared with the others in the new timeline, much to the distress of Luther, who had found his soulmate and wife in Sloane.

Is Sloane In Umbrella Academy Season 4?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Not only does Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane not appear in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, but her disappearance is never explained by the time the series finale's credits roll.

Technically, Sloane appears in the recap of Season 3, Episode 10 at the beginning of Season 4, but no new footage features her. She can be seen in Season 4, Episode 1 at timecodes 1:11, 1:18, 1:24, 1:26, 1:35, 1:40, and 2:04.

Sloane is mentioned at least once in the show's final six episodes. Around timecode 26:26 of Season 4, Episode 1, Luther responds to Diego's frustration about the stress he feels about his marriage and children by saying, "Some people would kill to have what you have. You know? I mean, I know Sloane and I would have killed to have this."

She is referenced, but not by name, a few times in the final season. First, in the recap when the Hargreeves first appear in the reset timeline, Luther asks Five, "Where is she, Five?" Then, throughout the season, Ben refers to the fact that his family from his universe all died (though, again, Sloane was never actually shown dying like the other Sparrows).

What Might Have Happened To Sloane?

Sloane's disappearance makes little sense narratively, and it is difficult to speculate on what happened to her.

If it were supposed to be that the reset meant the Sparrows never existed, then Sparrow Ben should not have re-appeared with the members of the Umbrella Academy.

If Umbrella Ben had appeared after the reset, that would be different, as it would imply the reset meant Umbrella Ben never died in the first place since there was never an Umbrella Academy. But Sparrow Ben and Sloane come from the same universe, so there should be no difference in how the reset impacts their existences.

The theory that perhaps Sloane did survive the reset but is living a normal life since she was never recruited to the Sparrow Academy in the first place fails on the same grounds. Again, Sparrow Ben and Sloane should see the same fate.

Also, why would the same thing not have happened to the Umbrella Academy, as in this timeline, they were never recruited there in the first place?

It is hard to determine a reason for Sloane's disappearance, and the lack of one in Season 4 can aggravate fans waiting to find one out.

