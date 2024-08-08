Elliot Page and Tom Hopper return to lead the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Season 4 of the hit Netflix series showcases the team's final mission as they deal with a different kind of apocalypse since they need a game-changing sacrifice to save all of existence.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 premiered on Netflix on August 8.

Every Main Cast Member of The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Elliot Page - Viktor Hargreeves

Elliot Page

Elliot Page is back as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy's final season.

Viktor's powers include manipulating sound waves into energy and physical force. While sometimes his emotions get the best of him, Viktor genuinely cares for his siblings and he will do anything for them.

At the beginning of Season 4, the rebooted timeline reveals that Viktor is now powerless and a bar owner who is living a quiet life.

Page is best known for his roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Inception, and Juno.

Tom Hopper - Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper

Tom Hopper reprises his role as Luther Hargreeves (aka Number 1), the leading sibling and the "big brother" of the family. His power is super-strength and he has an ape-like physiology.

The rebooted timeline in Season 4 reveals that Luther works as a stripper in a bar.

Hopper can be seen in Game of Thrones, Black Sails, and Merlin.

David Castañeda - Diego Hargreeves

David Castañeda

Diego Hargreeves (played by David Castañeda) is Number 2 and the most hot-headed among the siblings. His powers include telepathy and he is also a skilled martial artist.

Season 4's rebooted timeline shows Diego as a delivery guy and a family man who has three kids with Lila.

Castañeda's notable credits include Most Dangerous Game, Poker Face, and Robot Chicken.

Emmy Raver-Lampman - Allison Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman

Allison Hargreeves (Number 3) can manipulate reality by saying four magic words, "I heard a rumor." The character is played on-screen by Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Among the Hargreeves siblings, Allison is the only one who has her own family, but timeline changes in Season 3 led to them being erased from existence.

In Season 4, though, Allison's daughter, Claire, is back, but they are not on good terms. She is also a commercial model in the new timeline.

Raver-Lampman previously appeared in The Beekeeper, Blacklight, and Heels.

Robert Sheehan - Klaus Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan

Robert Sheehan brings Klaus Hargreeves (Number 4) to life. He is immortal and can communicate with the dead.

Klaus returns in Season 4's rebooted timeline as a sober germaphobe who appears to return to his lost boy roots.

Fans may recognize Sheehan for his roles in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Fortitude, and Misfits.

Aidan Gallagher - Five Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher

Aidan Gallagher is back as Five Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Season 4. Five's powers include teleportation and time travel.

It is later revealed that Five is an old man trapped in the body of a teenager. He is also dedicated to saving the world despite the challenges that come along with it.

In Season 4, Five's new job is a deep-cover CIA agent who works side by side with Lila.

Gallagher starred in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Modern Family, and Jacked Up.

Justin H. Min - Ben Hargreeves

Justin H. Min

Justin H. Min returns as a now-alive Ben Hargreeves (Number 6). In the original timeline, Ben died when his other siblings were kids, but he spoke to Klaus from time to time.

The rebooted timeline sees Ben as an ex-convict who just got out of prison. He is apparently involved in a crypto-related scam.

Ben is also instrumental in giving his siblings their powers after placing a dose of marigold into their drinks.

Min can be seen in Beef, After Yang, and Greatest Hits.

Ritu Arya - Lila Pitts

Ritu Arya

Ritu Arya portrays Lila Pitts, a former-spy-turned-ally of the team and Diego's love interest. Lila also has powers and she can absorb anyone's abilities if she is near her.

Diego and Lila have a family in the new timeline. She also works with Five as an undercover CIA agent.

Arya's notable credits include Barbie, Red Notice, and Feel Good.

Colm Feore - Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Colm Feore

Colm Feore's Sir Reginald Hargreeves is the sibling's billionaire father who is secretly an alien.

Although Reginald was killed by Allison in the Season 3 finale, he is alive and well in the rebooted timeline. He is even one of the most powerful people on the planet.

Feore has over 170 credits to his name, with roles in Thor, Chicago, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Liisa Repo-Martell - Abigail Hargreeves

Liisa Repo-Martell

Liisa Repo-Martell is Abigail Hargreeves, Reginald's wife who created the marigolds, the substance that was able to give the Hargreeves siblings their powers back in the new timeline.

In turn, she also created the "durango," another substance that can cause the apocalypse if it comes in contact with marigolds.

Repo-Martell is known for her roles in Lars and the Real Girl, The English Patient, and Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise.

Nick Offerman - Gene Thibedeau

Nick Offerman

Nick Offerman joins The Umbrella Academy universe as Jean Thibedeau.

Jean is the leader of the group known as The Keepers, a collection of individuals who are aware that they are living in the wrong timeline.

Offerman has many iconic roles in the past, such as playing Bill in HBO's The Last of Us, Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, and Murray Thompson in The Resort.

Millie Davis - Claire

Millie Davis

Millie Davis portrays Claire, Allison's daughter who has a strained relationship with her in the new timeline.

Davis' most recognizable roles are playing Ms. O in Odd Squad, Summer in Wonder, and Gemma Hendrix in Orphan Black.

Megan Mullally - Jean

Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally's Jean is Gene Thibedeau's wife who also serves as the leader of The Keepers.

Mullally is best known for playing Karen Walker in Will & Grace. The actress also appeared in The Disaster Artist, The Kings of Summer, and Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Victoria Sawal - Jennifer

Victoria Sawal

Victoria Sawal plays Jennifer, Sy Grossman's daughter who is the main reason why Ben died in the original timeline.

It is revealed that Ben and Jennifer coming into contact with one another could cause "The Cleanse," aka "the extinction of everything."

Sawal's major credits include Pacific Rim, Escape: A Ghost Story, and The Handmaid's Tale.

David Cross - Sy Grossman

David Cross

David Cross appears in Season 4 as Sy Grossman, the man responsible for bringing together the Hargreeves siblings in the new timeline. He is also Jennifer's father.

Cross previously appeared in Arrested Development, Modern Family, and Genius.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

