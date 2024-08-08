Will Umbrella Academy Season 5 Release? Netflix Officially Confirms the Fate of the Series

After a long wait, The Umbrella Academy Season 4 arrived on Netflix on August 8, leaving many wondering if this is the end for the action-packed, plot-twist-ridden story, or if Season 5 is on the way next.

Having first premiered back in 2019, The Umbrella Academy is a superhero show based on the comics of the same name by My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. It primarily follows the adventures of seven super-powered individuals who were taken in and trained by an eccentric billionaire after his death.

From there, though, the plot has twisted and developed so much that this premise may feel unrecognizable by Season 4.

Will Netflix Release Umbrella Academy Season 5?

Netflix

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy is the show's last, ending the series' roughly five-year run when it hits Netflix on Aug. 8. As such, there will not be a Season 5 of the beloved series.

The first announcement that the show would end after Season 4 actually came all the way back in 2022, right after Season 3 released.

Additionally, the upcoming fourth season has been branded "The Final Season" and "The Final Timeline" in much of the show's advertising, including in Season 4's recent trailer.

The marketing in general has leaned very heavily into this emphasis on Season 4 being the end. For instance, last month saw character posters released, each with a caption "One last [character-specific noun]."

Here is the full list of characters with posters and each specific advertised "last" is:

Luther | "one last trip to the moon"

Diego | "one last slice and dice"

Allison | "one last starring role"

Klaus | "one last cleanse"

Five | "one last time jump"

Ben (seemingly Sparrow Ben specifically) | "one last fight"

Viktor | "one last chance to save the world"

Lila | "one last disguise"

Reginald | "one last family reunion"

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Primer

Going into Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves have traveled through time at least twice each (in many cases, even more than that), and are currently in at least their second alternate universe.

Not only that, but in the new universe fans last saw, they found themselves entirely de-powered. Still, the recent trailer not only shows the siblings using their powers as normal, but features Lila using some kind of laser vision — a superpower fans have never seen on The Umbrella Academy before.

Additionally, the trailer reveals that Ben will have a major role in the upcoming season, being called "the key to understanding all the timelines" and appearing prominently in many sequences.

Interestingly, the trailer also reveals that no one in the Hargreeves family actually knows how Umbrella Academy Ben died. Meanwhile, the last fans saw of Sparrow Academy Ben (confirmed to be the Sparrow version specifically in the 2022 article with the Season 4 announcement), he was reading a book about pottery on a subway.

Evidently, there will surely be a lot of ground covered in the final season of The Umbrella Academy.