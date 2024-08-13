Luther looks somewhat different from what fans may be used to in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy, leaving many wondering if there was a change in actors after Season 3.

First premiering in 2019, The Umbrella Academy just aired its fourth and final season, with the six-episode final chapter hitting Netflix on Aug. 8.

Over the course of four seasons across roughly five years, fans have seen the core characters grow and change as they attempt to stop the world from ending four different times.

Was Luther Re-Cast in Umbrella Academy Season 4?

Despite apparant physical differences between Luther in Seasons 1-3 of The Umbrella Academy and the cahracter in Season 4, Tom Hopper has played the role from beginning to end (besides in flashback scenes to when Luther was a kid, when the character is portrayed by Cameron Brodeur).

For plot reasons, to be explained later, Hopper did not need to wear the bulky body suit he had worn for The Umbrella Academy's first three seasons in Season 4. He also changed his hairstyle for Season 4, feeding more into the questions of if Luther looked like he was played by someone entirely different.

He wore two different body suits in Seasons 1 (and presumably 2 and 3 as well), depending on what the scene being filmed required of him. When he is hiding his bulk, he wears a version "that was a two-minute job; you zip into it," as Hopper told SYFY WIRE back in 2019.

He continued, though, explaining that when he had to show his bulky body in full — gorilla features (again, to be explained) and all — "that was a bit more elaborate, and laborious." It turns out, as Hopper shared, that "They stick it all on [him] and paint it."

The difficult-to-manage body suit was worthwhile to Hopper, though, with the actor explaining the value of being able "to feel what Luther is feeling every day ... because he is still getting used to having this size."

Why Does Luther Look Different in Season 4 (In-Universe Reason)?

The in-universe explanation behind Luther's physical differences between Seasons 1-3 and Season 4, though absurd and complex sounding, is relatively straightforward, even if not fully explained, at its core.

Before Season 1, in the time between the disbanding of The Umbrella Academy and the death of Reginald Hargreeves, Luther spent time on the moon, keeping watch over something important to Reginald that he did not know the specifics of.

After an incident during the mission, the only way for Reginald to save Luther was to inject him with DNA from a gorilla — hence, his ape-like proportions. Parts of him are also covered in ape hair, though that is not shown as often as his bulky figure.

At the end of Season 3, the Hargreeves, Sparrow Ben, and Lila find themselves in a reset universe, stripped of their powers. For an unknown reason, this reverted Luther's gorilla body back into what it would be without the gorilla DNA — it could be a result of the lost powers, but the ape features were never a result of Luther's powers, rather a result of Reginald injecting him with gorilla DNA.

The confusion grows, though, when Luther drinks the marigold substance (against his will) and regains his powers. He wakes up with his super strength and endurance intact, but also with the return to his gorilla body, despite it not being connected with his marigold-given powers.

Unfortunately, given the show's fourth season being its last, this confusing set of events will likely remain unexplained, or at the very least, remain up to fan interpretation, indefinitely.

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.

