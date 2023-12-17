Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The anticipation is high for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, considering it is the show's final season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, with Ben (Justin H. Min) all suited up and ready to board the next train bound for Seoul. However, fans are left to wonder if this Ben is the same version that they watched throughout Season 3, especially after Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) reset the universe.

When Is The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Releasing?

Netflix

In August 2022, Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman expressed excitement on Instagram about getting the gang back together for the show's fourth and final season:

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of 'The Umbrella Academy' will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Fast forward to October 2023, Netflix confirmed that Season 4 will be released sometime in 2024.

In May 2023, filming for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 was finished. Meanwhile, in November 2023, The Umbrella Academy Updates shared that additional photography for Season 4 was also completed.

While the exact release date is still being kept under wraps, it's possible that Season 4 could premiere around the similar release window of previous seasons.

Umbrella Academy Season 2 premiered on July 31, 2020, while Season 3 was released on June 22, 2022.

That said, there's a good chance that Season 4 will be released sometime in the summer of next year, potentially around June or July 2024.

Who’s Cast In The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is expected to bring back most of the series regulars while also adding exciting newcomers into its final hurrah on Netflix.

The main members of the titular group are poised to return led by Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves, David Castañeda's Diego, Tom Hopper's Luther, Emmy Raver-Lampan's Allison, and Robert Sheehan's Klaus.

Justin H. Min's Ben Hargreeves is also set to take the spotlight, mainly due to the mystery surrounding his solo mission after that confusing Season 3 cliffhanger.

Colm Feore's Reginald Hargreeves, who is the team's manipulative dad, will also come back. The ramifications of his actions of rebooting the universe will no doubt be one of Season 4's storylines.

Season 4 will not be complete without new cast members. Nick Offerman (The Last of Us) and his real-life wife Megan Mullaly (Will & Grace) will be joining the Umbrella Academy's final adventure.

The married couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023 to confirm that they will portray "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors."

Deadline also shared in February 2023 that David Cross (Arrested Development) has joined the cast of Season 4 as Sy Grossman. The character is described as a family man who will "stop at nothing" to get his daughter back.

Here is an overview of Season 4's main cast:

Elliot Page - Viktor Hargreeves

Tom Hopper - Luther Hargreeves

David Castañeda - Diego Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman - Allison Hargreeves

Robert Sheehan - Klaus Hargreeves

Aidan Gallagher - Five Hargreeves

Justin H. Min - Ben Hargreeves

Ritu Arya - Lila Pitts

Colm Feore - Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Nick Offerman - Jean Thibedeau

Megan Mullally - Drs. Gene

David Cross - Sy Grossman

Genesis Rodriguez - Sloane

What Will Happen in The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

After saving the world (again) in The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the finale left fans with more questions than answers after it was revealed that the Hargreeves children no longer have their powers after Reginald rebooted the timeline.

In an interview with TUDUM in August 2022, Blackman explained the ramifications of the fact that the heroes no longer have their powers entering Season 4, teasing that "the stakes have never been greater:"

"The siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

Given that the team is now powerless, it is only a matter of time before a new villain strikes or, even worse, the apocalypse returns.

Meanwhile, Luther's new wife, Sloane, is also missing in the new timeline, and it is expected that a good chunk of Season 4 could focus on the former's rescue mission to try and find her.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3's post-credits scene also teased that Ben is on his own solo mission to deal with in Season 4, but Blackman played coy about the specifics of the character's new journey when speaking in the same interview with TUDUM.

The showrunner only confirmed that the Ben fans saw in the post-credits scene is "Sparrow Ben:"

"Let’s be clear — that is Sparrow Ben. The question you should really be asking yourself is what the fuck is he doing on a Korean subway train reading a book about pottery? Odd, right? Of course, it is! This is the 'Umbrella Academy.' As every good Umbrella fan knows, no moment in the show exists in isolation. Everything we see has meaning. And this moment is no exception. Ben has a reason to be there… but you’ll have to wait until Season 4 to understand why."

For those unaware, Sparrow Ben is part of the Sparrow Academy, a new group of superpowered people born in an alternate timeline whom Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopted.

Other storylines that Season 4 could focus on are Viktor's adjustment to a life without his best friend Allison and Reginald's time-shattering reunion with his wife.

The first three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming on Netflix.