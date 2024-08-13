Episode 4 of Netflix's Umbrella Academy Season 4 is a big one for the show's mythology — here's a comprehensive list of the cast, both actors and characters, who appear.

Season 3 ended with the Hargreeves family entering a new timeline, one where their powers were gone. They all ended up going their separate ways as they reintegrated into society in a way they were never able to before.

However, it did not take long for those powers to come back, as the family was thrust into another wild adventure centered on a mysterious connection between Ben Hargreeves and a woman named Jennifer.

Cast and Characters of Umbrella Academy Season 4, Episode 4

Here are all the talented actors and the characters they bring to life in Umbrella Academy Season 4, Episode 4.

Elliot Page - Viktor Hargreeves

While Elliot Page’s Viktor Hargreeves has previously ended the world multiple times, that’s no longer the case for Season 4. Now, he has to work on getting over his deep-seated daddy issues.

While this Season 4, Sir Reginald Hargreeves is an entirely different person, Viktor consistently has trouble seeing that, often taking out their rage on him.

Viktor can manipulate soundwaves and is by far the most powerful member of the family.

Page is known for their roles in Juno, Inception, and Hardy Candy.

Tom Hopper - Luther Hargreeves

Tom Hopper’s Luther Hargreeves was pretty happy being a professional dancer minus the hairy half-ape body. Sadly, after Ben spiked a shot of Sake, all of that went out the door.

Luther has superhuman strength and is aided by the aforementioned ape-like physiology, which was given to him when Sir Reginald Hargreeves saved his life in the original timeline.

The actor also recently starred in Space Cadet along with other roles including Black Sails and Merlin.

David Castañeda - Diego Hargreeves

David Castañeda’s Diego Hargreeves is now a dad. While he clearly misses his old life, he’s taking it in strides and working as a delivery truck driver by day.

Diego has the ability to bend and shape the trajectory of objects, with his powers having received a major boost in strength since getting them back.

Castañeda previously appeared in Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Most Dangerous Game, and Standing Up, Falling Down. He will also show up in the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina.

Emmy Raver-Lampman - Allison Hargreeves

Emmy Raver-Lampman’s Allison Hargreeves has made some questionable choices in the past, especially in relation to how she’s treated her family.

Still, Season 4 seems to have mellowed the character out a tad. Thankfully for her, that’s likely to do with her finally being reunited with her daughter, Claire.

Now, Allison finds herself in the position of needing to save Klaus’ behind once again.

The character has regained her ability to coerce people into doing anything she says, following the words: "I heard a rumor."

Fans can also spot Raver-Lampman’s work in Central Park, The Beekeeper, Heels, and more.

Robert Sheehan - Klaus Hargreeves

Klaus Hargreeves, played by Robert Sheehan, enjoyed not having his powers. Though, he did become a little bit of a germaphobe.

Sadly, his Marigold was thrust back upon him, and needless to say, Klaus is not handling it very well.

Some of Sheehan’s previous performances include The Last Bust, Genius, and Bad Samaritan.

Aidan Gallagher - Number Five

Aidan Gallagher’s Number Five is actually 58 years old, despite looking like he’s in his teens. That’s all thanks to some mishaps that occurred as he tried to harness his time-traveling powers.

Now, thanks to some hiccups with his newly regained powerset, he’s discovered a mysterious subway system that ventures throughout all of the possible timelines in existence.

Gallagher played a key role in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn before becoming Five in Umbrella Academy.

Justin H. Min - Ben Hargreeves

While the original Ben Hargreeves died when he was a child, Season 3 introduced an alternative, living adult Ben, with Season 4 carrying him over to a new timeline with the rest of the Hargreeves family.

Now, he’s on his own and trying to save Jennifer. While the two seem like the perfect pairing, they are anything but. In fact, the duo may even spell doom for the entire world.

Min also has main roles in Beef, The Greatest Hits, and Detained.

Ritu Arya - Lila Pitts

While Ritu Arya's Lila Pitts wasn't a Hargreeves from the start, she basically is part of the family now – especially after getting married to Diego.

While the two of them have a daughter, she finds herself unsatisfied with her life in various ways, leading her to tell Diego they might need a break from one another.

Arya played a Barbie in Warner Bros.' recent hit blockbuster Barbie. She can also be seen in Polite Society, Red Notice, and Feed Good.

Colm Feore - Reginald Hargreeves

Easily the most despised member of the family, Colm Feore plays Reginald Hargreeves. Though, the Reginald audiences follow in Season 4 isn't the same who screwed up the children in Season 1.

However, despite his more open and friendly presentation, the character certainly has questionable plans always in the works behind the scenes.

The seasoned actor previously portrayed King Laufey in the first Thor film. Other past projects of his include Face/Off, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Murdoch Mysteries.

David Cross - Sy Grossman

David Cross plays the mysterious Sy Grossman, the man who hired the former Umbrella Academy family to find his missing daughter.

Most will know Cross from his time as Tobias Funke in Arrested Development. He's also lent his voice talents to animated projects such as Megamind and Kung Fu Panda 2.

Nick Offerman - Dr. Gene Thibedeau

Nick Offerman is Dr. Gene Thibedeau, one half of a married duo who leads The Keepers, a secret organization that has started to notice scraps and memories from other timelines.

The Keepers have made it their goal to educate as many people as they can, which has led to them amassing a notable number of followers.

Offerman starred as Ron Swanson in Parks & Recreation and recently appeared in both The Last of Us and Civil War.

Megan Mullally - Dr. Jean Thibedeau

Alongside Nick Offerman's Dr. Gene Thibedeau, Megan Mullally's Jean leads The Keepers alongside her real-world husband.

The two of them want to initiate an apocalyptic event called The Cleanse, which they hope will restore the original timeline.

Fans saw Mullally recently in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, where she played Alecto. Most will know her from her time on Will & Grace.

Adam Godley - Pogo

Pogo is the resident assistant at Academy Academy who was saved and experimented on by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, which led him to become an incredibly advanced chimpanzee able to communicate with humans.

The character only briefly appears in a flashback in Episode 4.

While Godley did the voice for Pogo, Ken Hall did the mocap work.

Godley has previously starred in The Great, Lodge 49, Powers, and more.

Millie Davis - Claire Hargreeves

After spending multiple seasons trying to get back to her daughter Claire Hargreeves, Allison Hargreeves finally does, and she's played by Millie Davis.

Claire not only has a close relationship with her mother but she's also grown close with Klaus, who is currently spiraling down the drain.

The actress previously played Gemma Hendrix in Orphan Black, Orchid in Galapagos X, and Addison in Popularity Papers.

Victoria Sawal - Jennifer/Rosie

Ben Hargreeves was killed in the mysterious 'Jennifer Incident'--named after Victoria Sawal's Jennifer (or Rosie, as audiences first saw her). While it's unknown if she has any powers, there's something strange and unexplained about her.

In the previous timeline, Jennifer never aged past her teen years. That younger version of the character was played by Bri Roque.

Some of Sawal's other roles include parts in The Handmaid's Tale, Star Trek: Discovery, and Y: The Last Man.

[ Who Is Victoria Sawal? 5 Things To Know About Umbrella Academy's Jennifer Actress - Wiki Bio Details ]

Liisa Repo-Martell - Abigail Hargreeves

In a previous timeline, Liisa Repo-Martell's Abigail Hargreeves died after getting sick. In this new timeline explored in Season 4, she is back, healthy, and an everyday part of Sir Reginald Hargreeves' life.

Repo-Martell can also be seen in Lars and the Real Girl, The English Patient, and Unforgiven.

George Tchortov - Quinn

George Tchortov plays Quinn, a mobster and old associate of Klaus who wants to be paid back for what he is owed. While Klaus doesn't have the money, Quinn has other ideas about how they can come to an agreement.

Tchortov recently played Joseph the Russian in Mayor of Kingstown and has also done plenty of stunt work on projects like RoboCop (2014), Repo Men, and Kick-Ass.

Vinessa Antoine - Loretta

Vinessa Antoine is Loretta, one of Klaus' first clients as Quinn's resident medium. While it may look like she just wants to speak with her late husband, there is nefarious intent lying in wait.

The actress also appeared in Being Erica, Diggstown, and Netflix's Ginny & Georgia.

Al Sapienza - Dick

Dick, played by Al Sapienza, is Loretta's late husband who Klaus summons from The Beyond to speak with his wife.

Sapienza has been a part of some big television shows, including The Sopranos, Suits, House of Cards, and Reacher.

Martin Roach - CIA Deputy Director Lance Ribbons

Martin Roach's Lance Ribbons is exactly what his title suggests: the Deputy Director of the CIA. He has a working relationship with Five, who asks him for a big favor in Episode 4.

Roach is also seen in The Shape of Water, Apple TV+'s See, and Reacher.

Bonus: The Young Hargreeves

The episode starts with a massive flashback that reveals what exactly happened to Ben Hargreeves when the kids were young. Ahead are all the actors who show up as the younger counterparts of the main characters:

Teen Luther: Cameron Brodeur

Teen Diego: Blake Talabis

Teen Klaus: Dante Albidone

Teen Allison: Eden Cupid

Teen Ben: Ethan Hwang

Teen Vanya: T.J. McGibbon

Umbrella Academy is now streaming on Netflix.

