Umbrella Academy Creator Confirms What We All Suspected About Season 4's Ending

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman confirmed what exactly happened to Reginald and Abigail's home planet in a recent interview, as the show never explained it outright.

This was one of many elements of Season 4 that were never explained (to the frustration of several fans) but treated story-wise as though fans already knew the context or answers.

Others included why Ray left Allison, what happened to Sloane, what Ben was doing on the subway in the Season 3 post-credits scene, why some of the Hargreeves developed new powers after drinking the Marigold, and why Jennifer was in the squid.

Granted, the Netflix series did answer questions that have gone unanswered in past seasons, such as how Ben died. But, unlike those questions, the new ones raised in Season 4 will not be addressed in a future season, as this was the last.

[ Umbrella Academy Season 4 Ending Backlash Was Expected by Lead Actor ]

What Happened to Reginald and Abigail's Home Planet in Umbrella Academy?

Netflix

Fans were left frustrated at the end of The Umbrella Academy for many reasons, including the lack of definitive answers to seemingly important questions like what happened to Reginald and Abigail's home planet. Luckily, this one got a definitive answer from showrunner Steve Blackman in a recent interview with Netflix Tudum.

He explained that the planet was "gone, destroyed," coming as a surprise to no one even though the answer was not given in the show.

It makes sense given what we saw in the Season 4 finale happen when Earth faced a similar threat to what Reginald and Abigail's planet did — something Blackman also acknowledged:

Tudum: "What exactly happened to Hargreeves and Abigail’s home planet?" Blackman: "Gone, destroyed ... It doesn’t exist anymore. Very few people survived. Hargreeves and a few other people got away, and Abigail was saved, but everyone else suffered from The Cleanse disease. And The Cleanse did exactly what it did to Earth on that planet. [Because Marigold] and Durango together created The Cleanse monster, the same kind of thing. And their whole planet was consumed faster than ours was. Abigail was at fault because she created [Marigold], which she thought was powerful, not realizing she unleashed the anti of it at the same time. She was a wonderful scientist and probably smarter than Hargreeves."

This comes after much fan speculation and discussion, which ultimately led to a similar conclusion.

[ What's Umbrella Academy's Comics Ending? Is Season 4 Finale Similar? Explained ]

Fans Frustrated By Skipped Story Elements in Umbrella Academy Season 4

The finale of The Umbrella Academy really disappointed a lot of fans, with Season 4 as a whole being considered rushed and abrupt.

There was clearly actual lore and story context surrounding the final sacrifice, but the show had to explain a lot of it very quickly in order to fit into the condensed six-episode runtime (as opposed to the show's usual 10).

As such, a lot of those important story beats got lost in the chaos of it all, including what happened to Reginald and Abigail's home planet.

However, the scenes in the season were presented as though fans already knew this context, leading fans to scramble to connect points A and B while trying to follow the final season's chaotic plot anyway.

One Reddit user, bearbarebere, expressed their frustration over this, saying that "it was confusing as hell." They added that despite it being "the biggest mystery of the series," in the end "it was just glossed over:"

NewRetroMage agreed, saying they found it "disappointing," as they were "expecting they were going to delve deep into his backstory and explain his motives in detail."

Of course, this is not the only missed plot point to elicit such a frustrated response from fans, with similar comments on other subreddits, such as one exploring why the kids of The Umbrella Academy members still existed after the team erased itself:

It seems like many of the missing answers and pieces of context will end up being explained as having "happened because reasons" at a certain point — no new canon is coming along to clear up the confusion, and often the answers given just make things more confusing in the first place.

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.

Read more about The Umbrella Academy on The Direct:

Luther's Recast In Umbrella Academy Speculation Explained: Did Season 4 Change Actors?

Umbrella Academy Season 4 Removed 1 Main Character's Superpowers, Reveals Star (Exclusive)

Netflix's CEO Wanted Umbrella Academy to Last More Seasons Than It Did (Exclusive)