Max's Bookie is back for its Season 2 slate of action behind a star-studded cast.

First premiering on the streamer in November 2023, Bookie highlights a longtime bookmaker who has to fight an ever-changing climate with the evolving world of gambling. Filled with celebrity guest stars and A-list comedians, a fast-paced story filled with hijinks drove Season 1 forward over its eight-episode slate.

A year after Season 1's run, Bookie Season 2 made its debut on Max on December 12, 2024.

Bookie Season 2 Cast Members Guide

Sebastian Maniscalco - Danny Colavito

Sebastian Maniscalco

Bookie's leading character is Danny Colavito, a longtime Los Angeles-based bookie portrayed by Sebastian Maniscalco.

Season 2 kicks off with Danny back up to his usual antics as he is pulled over for driving well over 100 mph, although he manages to get his way out of another tight spot. This is only the first of various incidents he finds his way into in the early stages of Season 2.

Along with being heard as part of The Super Mario Bros.' cast in 2023, Maniscalco is known for his work in Green Book, Tag, and IF.

Omar J. Dorsey - Ray Mayfield

Omar J. Dorsey

Omar J. Dorsey returns for his role in Bookie Season 2 as Danny's partner and best friend, Ray Mayfield, a former professional football player.

Trouble finds Ray in the early stages of Season 2 as he gets a call claiming he needs to be more punctual with his payments for work, although he gets right back into the swing of the game.

Dorsey's other major credits include Race to Witch Mountain, Halloween Ends, and The Blind Side.

Vanessa Ferlito - Lorraine Colavito

Vanessa Ferlito

Vanessa Ferlito will be back in action for Bookie Season 2 to reprise her role as Lorraine Colavito, Danny's sister.

After starting to work with Danny early in Season 1, Lorraine moves forward with her own illegal business. However, she gets help in transforming her mushroom business into a therapeutic psychedelic company while forming a relationship with Hector.

Other credits on Ferlito's resume include Death Proof, Grindhouse, and NCIS: New Orleans (which is not in the current run of NCIS shows).

Jorge Garcia - Hector

Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia rejoins the Bookie cast for Season 2 as Hector, a reluctantly reformed drug dealer who forms close ties with Danny and Ray.

First seen helping the two navigate the changing landscape of legalized sports betting in California, Hector shines in some of the show's more heartfelt and emotional scenes amidst the comedy and chaos.

Garcia is a fan-favorite star thanks to his longtime role as Hugo Reyes in Lost. Other major credits include The Wedding Ringer, Cooties, and The Ridiculous 6.

Andrea Anders - Sandra

Andrea Anders

Danny's family life is expanded in Bookie through Andrea Anders' Sandra, the titular bookie's wife.

Season 2 features Danny doing everything in his power to win Sandra back after their numerous issues in Season 1. While the pair are back together, Season 2 gives them a whole new round of challenges to face together.

Anders is well-known for her role in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso (which may be on its way to a fourth season), in which she plays Ted's ex-wife, Michelle. She can also be seen in Spirited, Young Sheldon, and That '90s Show.

Maxim Swinton - Anthony

Maxim Swinton

Young Maxim Swinton enjoys a key supporting role in Bookie as Anthony, Danny and Sandra's son.

Fans can see Swinton's other work in Fleishman Is In Trouble, Raymond & Ray, and Halston.

Rob Corddry - Walt Dinty

Rob Corddry

Comedy legend Rob Corddry is bumped up to a series regular for Bookie Season 2 after guest starring in Season 1 as Walt Dinty.

In Season 2, Walt is seen working closely with Lorraine as she builds her mushroom business, helping to test out her product.

Fans can see Corddry's other performances in Children's Hospital and Hot Tub Time Machine, and he was part of the cast of Not Yet Dead Season 2.

Charlie Sheen - Himself

Charlie Sheen

Bookie highlights legendary Hollywood comedy star Charlie Sheen in a unique role, as he plays a version of himself in the show.

Sheen quickly bonds with Danny and Ray early in Season 1, letting his crazy side out as he warns Danny about the dangers of being in this business.

Sheen is most recognizable for eight years of work as Charlie Harper in Two and a Half Men. He is also credited with roles in The Three Musketeers, Wall Street, and the Scary Movie franchise (which is moving towards a sixth film).

Ray Romano - Artie

Ray Romano

Season 2 of Bookie features Ray Romano playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself named Artie.

Along with Sheen, Artie is seen as a degenerate gambler who finds his way into doing business with Danny and Ray.

Fans will recognize Romano for his portrayal of Ray Barone in nine seasons of Everybody Loves Raymond. His other big credits include The Irishman, the Ice Age franchise, and the hit 2024 movie Fly Me to the Moon.

Zach Braff - Himself

Zack Braff

Another Hollywood star joining Bookie as a version of himself is 2000s star Zach Braff.

The veteran funnyman is seen in a situation similar to Romano and Sheen as he takes on a job as a sports betting influencer, complete with his own wild commercial.

Braff is most recognizable for his leading role as Dr. John "JD" Dorian in Scrubs. He can also be seen in Garden State, Oz the Great and Powerful, and a recent episode of Bad Monkey.

Brad Garrett - Himself

Brad Garrett

The final real-world star to embody an alternate-reality version of himself in Bookie is the towering Brad Garrett.

Garrett portrays a far creepier version of himself than fans usually see from him, as Danny and Ray meet him at a diner and instantly feel uneasy.

Like Romano, Garrett was a regular on Everybody Loves Raymond as he played Ray's brother, Robert Barrone. His iconic booming voice can also be heard in roles in Christopher Robin, Tangled, and Finding Nemo (one of the highest-rated Disney movies ever on IMDb).

Dale Dickey - Wendy

Dale Dickey

Danny's mother-in-law, Wendy, is portrayed by Dale Dickey.

Season 2 finds Wendy in a strange love triangle, which includes an illicit affair with her neighbor.

Fans can see Dickey's previous work in Hell or High Water, Iron Man 3, and The Pledge.

Arnetia Walker - Grandma Marian

Arnetia Walker

Arnetia Walker takes on a memorable supporting role in Bookie as Grandma Marian.

Season 2 starts in the aftermath of Marian and Frank's ill-fated wedding, which remains prominent in the background early in the new season.

Walker's most notable performances can be seen in For Love of the Game, The Wizard of Speed and Time, and Nurses.

New episodes of Bookie Season 2 premiere on Thursdays on Max.