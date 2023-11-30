A brand-new team of actors will unite for the upcoming Bookie series on Max, with all the cast's characters explained ahead.

Bookie becomes the latest brainchild of sitcom legend Chuck Lorre, whose resume includes hit series like The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mom, Roseanne, and The Kominsky Method.

This new series centers around a Los Angeles-based master of illegal betting and his rotating roster of clients, all while he faces the looming threat of sports gambling becoming legalized in California.

Premiering with its first two episodes on Max on Thursday, November 30, Bookie will utilize a unique release method by delivering two episodes every Thursday through December 21. Max also released the first trailer on November 8.

Every Main Actor & Character in Max's Bookie

Sebastian Maniscalco - Danny

Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco takes center stage in Bookie as the leading character, Danny, who's worked in Los Angeles for years taking illegal bets as he tries to figure out what his future holds in this industry.

Bookie's first trailer opens with Danny telling his partner "Nothing pisses me off more than people," putting his acerbic and grumpy nature into the spotlight and teasing the difficult relationships he'll manage throughout the show with friends, family, and clients.

Mostly known as a stand-up comedian, Maniscalco also played supporting roles in Green Book, The Irishman, and the biggest box office hit of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Omar Dorsey - Ray

Omar Dorsey

Danny's partner in Bookie is his best friend Ray (played by Omar Dorsey), a former professional football player who is now deeply ingrained in the gambling lifestyle with Danny.

Ray has a couple of memorable moments in the show's first trailer, telling Danny to throw his gun away like he's "going to jail...forever" and also brutally resetting his friend's broken pinky finger in an urgent care waiting room.

Along with a role as Sheriff Barker in the three Halloween movies released since 2018, Dorsey's other credits include The Blind Side, Drumline, and Selma.

Andrea Anders - Sandra

Andrea Anders

Danny's home life comes to fruition through Andrea Anders' Sandra, the titular bookie's wife who's seen only for a moment in the series' first trailer.

Sandra is feeling the effects of the baggage that comes with Danny's business dealings, telling him in bed that she "can't do this anymore" as he gets into more dangerous territory for work.

Outside of roles in Spirited, Young Sheldon, and That 90's Show, Anders' biggest recent character was seen in Apple TV+'s hit series Ted Lasso, in which she played Ted's ex-wife, Michelle.

Vanessa Ferlito - Lorraine

Vanessa Ferlito

Another member of Danny's family takes on a key supporting role in Bookie through Vanessa Ferlito, who portrays Danny's sister, Lorraine.

Lorraine winds up working with Danny in some capacity, suggesting that he "extend credit to low-life degenerates" as a way to stay on top of the changing atmosphere in the gambling world.

Ferlito has enjoyed a series regular role as Tammy Gregorio in NCIS: New Orleans since Season 3, and she's also seen in Graceland and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

Jorge Garcia - Hector

Jorge Garcia

Jorge Garcia portrays a reluctantly reformed drug dealer named Hector in Bookie, and he's seen for a moment in the first trailer driving Danny and Ray through the streets of Los Angeles.

While his role in their operation is unclear, he warns the duo that it will be "only a matter of time before California legalizes sports betting," and he's also seen bashing in a window with a baseball bat.

Garcia is most recognizable for his role as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes in Lost, and he also plays key roles in The Ridiculous 6, Cooties, and The Wedding Ringer.

Maxim Swinton - Anthony

Maxim Swinton

While not seen in action yet, young up-and-comer Maxim Swinton joins the Bookie cast as Danny's son, Anthony.

Swinton is seen in a major role as Jesse Eisenberg's son in Fleishman Is in Trouble Season 1, not to mention his roles in Raymond & Ray, Halston, and The Blacklist.

Charlie Sheen - Himself

Charlie Sheen

Bookie creator Chuck Lorre is reunited with his leading man from Two and a Half Men, Charlie Sheen, who plays a fictionalized take on himself in the Los Angeles-based Max show.

Sheen is seen bartering with Danny and Ray early in the trailer, showing a bit of his crazy side by mentioning that he has "Babe Ruth's autopsy report" before Danny tells him that he "shouldn't bet on sports."

Marking a full-circle moment for Sheen and Lorre, Lorre described the reunion to The Sydney Morning Herald as "a joyful reunion after all the years of heartache" following Sheen's publicized drug issues leading to his firing from Two and a Half Men.

In this show, Sheen plays a version of himself who is a "degenerate gambler," with both men seeing how Sheen could poke fun at himself:

"It was a joyful reunion after all the years of heartache and that mad clusterf--- that ended our relationship. We were able to say it was in the past and he had a great sense of humor about himself and he was able to play Charlie Sheen the degenerate gambler and make fun of himself. Charlie has a great deal of perspective on his public persona."

Outside of his memorable role as Charlie Harper, Sheen is also notable for his roles in The Three Musketeers and Wall Street.

Bob Clendenin

Bob Clendenin

Bob Clendinin starred in 65 episodes of Cougar Town from 2010-2015, and his biggest other credits include Dude, Where's My Car?, seven episodes of Scrubs, and three episodes of That '70s Show.

C.S. Lee

C.S. Lee

C.S. Lee's unnamed character is seen for a few seconds in Bookie's trailer, threatening Danny and Ray in order to get them to process his bet.

Lee is currently taking on a role as Sergeant Jimmy Kee in East New York, and he also had a long-standing role in Dexter and six appearances in Chuck.

Tara Holt

Tara Holt

Tara Holt's most recent appearance came courtesy of the 2022 movie Tankhouse, and she's also memorable for her roles in Ballers, Californication, and Z Nation.

Christopher Bencomo

Christopher Bencomo

Before his work in Bookie, fans will recognize Christopher Bencomo for his voiceover work in the Spanish TV series, Élite.

Over the past couple of years, his resume includes appearances in episodes of Found, The Rookie, Chicago P.D., and Gomorrah.

Selina Kaye

Selina Kaye

Selina Kaye has about two dozen credits to her name since 2011, the most recognizable of those being Dynasty, Ruthless, NCIS, and General Hospital.

Beau Minniear

Beau Minniear

On top of his work in the casting department for movies like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Beau Minniear has a few on-screen roles in projects such as Minx, Intermedium, and Are We Lost.

Danny Woodburn

Danny Woodburn

Danny Woodburn enjoyed six episodes of work on the hit '90s sitcom Seinfeld, and he has more recent appearances in episodes of Billions, Willow, Station 19, and The Neighborhood.

Brent Jennings

Brent Jennings

Brent Jennings currently plays a minor supporting role in The CW's still-running All-American series, and he's also known for his place in Lodge 49 and Moneyball.

Stephen Guarino

Stephen Guarino

Three-time Emmy nominee Stephen Guarino brings his expertise to the cast of Bookie following appearances in I'm Dying Up Here, Happy Endings, and Dr. Ken.

Jack Doolan

Jack Doolan

Bookie will mark Jack Doolan's return to the small screen after a big year in 2022, in which he starred in The Boys, Sisu, New Amsterdam, and The Nan Movie.

Ninja N. Devoe

Ninja N. Devoe

Ninja N. Devoe will be back on screen in Bookie for her first role since 2022's Secret Headquarters, and she's also known for her roles in Netflix's Luke Cage and the Oscar-winning 2018 movie, Green Book.

The first two episodes of Bookie stream on Max on Thursday, November 30.