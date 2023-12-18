Sebastian Maniscalco, who portrays lead character Danny in Max's Bookie series, recently opened up about Charlie Sheen's behavior on-set.

Bookie is currently airing new episodes every Thursday on the Max streaming service, with the penultimate episode and the finale set to be released on Thursday, December 21.

Amidst an impressive cast of actors, Charlie Sheen made an appearance (playing himself) in the show's first episode.

Due to Sheen's past struggle with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as his public attack toward Two and a Half Men writer and creator Chuck Lorre (who is also the co-creator and co-writer of Bookie), many set expectations of how the actor would's behavior would be during production.

How Did Charlie Sheen Act During Bookie Filming?

Max

In a recent interview with The Talk, Bookie star and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco was asked about what it was like to work alongside Charlie Sheen on the set of the new Max series.

Many fans and figures in Hollywood set expectations that Sheen may be hard to work with due to his past, but Maniscalco stated that his experience with the actor "was great," and, even though some people would confront him thinking that Sheen would cause "chaos," it was actually "quite the opposite:"

"So, yeah, Charlie was great. You know, people ask me, like, 'Oh, how was Charlie Sheen?' like he was going to come and it was going to be chaos, you know, but quite the opposite."

The lead actor described Sheen as "really professional," and even stated that he was "kind of shy" and "humble," defying expectations that he can be hard to work with:

"Really professional, actually kind of shy, humble. Really taught me a lot. I mean, I don't do a lot of acting, so anytime I get across a guy like that I tend to kind of be like a sponge and soak it in, and he was great."

Maniscalco was asked once again about being on-set with Sheen in a separate interview with FLAGRANT.

This time Maniscalco described the falling out between Sheen and series co-creator and co-writer Chuck Lorre and how Bookie served as their "reunion:"

"Charlie Sheen makes an appearance, yeah. Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen, they kind of parted ways after 'Two and a Half Men,' they had the big blowout, and this is kind of the reunion between Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen."

The comedian and actor then described Sheen's role in the show, revealing that he "plays himself:"

"[Charlie] plays himself. So, he's running a poker game out of a rehab facility that he used to go to, and he's not in the rehab, he's just running the poker game, and I go to collect money because I'm his bookie, and he's in two of the episodes."

Once again, Maniscalco had nothing but good things to say about Sheen, noting that he was "very quiet" and "very humble." Due to his past, some people are under the impression that Sheen could come to set intoxicated, but when asked about his sobriety, Maniscalco revealed that the veteran actor was completely "clean and sober:"

"Great. Great guy, very humble, very quiet, you know, very quiet, very professional. I mean, this guy's been acting, God knows, 40 years. Yeah, clean and sober."

What Happened to Charlie Sheen and Where Will He Show Up Next?

After appearing in numerous films and TV shows throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Charlie Sheen was one of Hollywood's biggest names when he was cast as the main character in Chuck Lorre's Two and a Half Men.

However, Sheen's final appearance in the show came in the Season 8 finale which aired on February 14, 2011.

The actor was ultimately fired for public comments that he made toward Lorre, which set off a chain reaction that caused Sheen to be largely absent from Hollywood for many years.

Since then, Sheen, who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, reportedly turned things around and made a few sporadic appearances in certain projects.

However, due to Maniscalco's comments about how he defied expectations on the set of Bookie, Sheen could very well make his way back into the spotlight soon.

After all, seeing as how Chuck Lorre is one of the biggest names in the sitcom genre (with titles such as The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, and Two and a Hald Men under his belt), it is even possible that the two could collaborate again in a show of their own, especially since they have reportedly buried the hatchet.

Bookie is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.