Troppo Season 3: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

The hype surrounding Troppo Season 2 has made fans wonder if a potential Season 3 will be released.

The show's sophomore run mainly revolved around Ted Conkaffey (Thomas Jane) and Amanda Pharrell's (Nicole Chamoun) continued journeys as private investigators of Crimson Lake.

The pair had a lot on their plate in Season 2, such as proving a teenager's innocence after being framed, Ted's tragic past catching up with him, and Amanda's new romance.

Troppo Season 2 premiered on ABC TV and iView on July 5. The series started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Freeve on July 25.

[ Troppo Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Will a Troppo Season 3 Happen?

Thomas Jane

ABC TV has yet to confirm Troppo Season 3. There is also no word on whether a renewal is in order.

It's possible that Troppo Season 3's potential renewal news could be announced sometime this year.

Troppo Season 1 premiered on ABC TV in February 2022. Season 2 was announced in October 2023 and landed a release window in July 2024.

Given the distance of the first two seasons, a potential Season 3 won't be released until sometime in 2026.

Trappo's positive reception does help its renewal chances, boasting a 100% critic score and 82% audience rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Troppo is based on Candice Fox's best-selling Crimson Lake novels, which are a part of a trilogy.

What To Expect in a Potential Troppo Season 3

Troppo Season 2's finale left several unresolved storylines that could be explored in a potential Season 3.

The Season 2 finale revealed that Ted and Amanda successfully found out who was behind the murder of healing retreat leader Julian (spoiler alert: it was Ronnie).

The unlikely duo's success suggests that there will be more cases for them to solve in Season 3, and referrals could help them continue their craft.

Elsewhere, the storyline involving Twist (Simon Lyndon) and his ties to the drug mafia is also expected to be unpacked. He was last seen being abducted by an unknown gang, and it looks like it will be up to Ted and Amanda to save him.

Troppo Season 3 could also loosely adapt the storyline of Gone by Midnight, the third book in Candice Fox's Crimson Lake trilogy.

Gone by Midnight revolves around a boy who mysteriously disappears in the middle of the night at White Caps Hotel. The parents seek the help of Ted and Amanda to find their missing son.

It's possible that a potential Season 3 could showcase its take based on Gone by Midnight's plot while also tackling unexplored storylines left hanging at the end of Season 2.

New episodes of Troppo Season 2 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, Germany, and Austria.

