Worries are swirling over a supposed social media post hinting at Karl Urban's The Boys exit before Season 5.

Urban has been a part of the R-rated superhero Amazon Prime Video series since in inception, playing the dastardly-but-lovable Billy Butcher.

Urban's Billy has been through a lot throughout The Boys' four seasons, going from an everyday man hunting down super-powered beings to becoming a Supe of his own to hopefully get on the level of some of his god-like foes.

Is Karl Urban Leaving The Boys?

Fans are confused by the appearance of a picture online that indicates that Karl Urban is leaving The Boys.

The post in question is a picture of the Billy Butcher actor clean-shaven with the caption, "Bye bye Butcher bear and bye bye Butcher" before revealing he is leaving the series "due to parasitic differences:"

"Bye bye Butcher beard and bye bye Butcher. I've decided to leave S5 of 'The Boys' due to parasitic differences."

This image, however, appears to be a fabrication. It is a doctored version of an Instagram post from The Boys actor himself:

The unedited original was uploaded to the actor's Instagram page in May 2023, saying, "Bye Bye Butcher Beard" after shaving the beard his The Boys character is known for in the hit streaming series.

Thankfully, fans do not need to worry about Urban parting ways with The Boys, as he is still set to appear in Season 5.

Audiences will have to grapple with the news, though, that Season 5 is set to be the show's final batch of episodes, bringing a close to the story of Billy Butcher, his band of Boys, and their ongoing conquest to bring the power-hungry Supes of The Boys' world to justice.

What Will Happen to Billy Butcher in The Boys Season 5?

It seems The Boys faithful will be in for a dramatic finale when Season 5 does happen (and Butcher will have as big a part as any in the assuredly bloody proceedings).

Urban teased fans that he was returning for the fifth and final season of the hit streaming series on the eve of the show's Season 4 finale.

He took to Instagram (again), posting that he would "see [fans] in two years...:"

"Working with the illustrious Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the best part of my day every day. That’s all 'The Boys' for now folks. See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on Prime Video."

Season 4 ended dramatically for Urban's The Boys character as it was revealed his souped-up on Compound V self had acquired some new incredibly deadly powers (read more about Billy Butcher's Season 4 finale twist).

He uses these terrifying abilities to steal away the Supe-killing virus Tomer Capone's Frenchie had procured, setting off on his own with his next move seemingly unknown.

While it would seem - given Butcher's character arc thus far in the series - he intends to use the virus to take down the power-grubbing, bloodthirsty Homelander (played by Anthony Starr), that remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, it looks like Butcher may be headed toward a super-powered buzzsaw, either eventually getting taken down in battle with one of the series' other Supes or his hubris.

The Boys Season 4 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

