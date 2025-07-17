'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3: The 6 Big Spoilers to Expect from the Book

The Summer I Turned Pretty's third book, We'll Always Have Summer, had some pretty big moments set to feature prominently in Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video series. Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season explores the continued love triangle dynamic between Belly (Lola Tung), Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), and Conrad (Christopher Briney). Season 2 ended with Jeremiah and Belly officially together, allowing Conrad to move on. However, it was clear that he was still hung up on Belly because of his lingering feelings for her.

Season 3 of the romance drama series begins with a three-year time jump, with Jeremiah about to graduate from college while Belly is entering her final year. Meanwhile, Conrad is focused on his flourishing medical career at Stanford while still being secretly in love with Belly (but he chose not to pursue her out of respect for his brother).

While there are many differences between the books and the series, Season 3 is expected to adapt most, if not all, of the biggest spoilers from We'll Always Have Summer.

6 Biggest Spoilers in Summer I Turned Pretty Book 3 (And Likely for Season 3)

Jeremiah Cheats on Belly

We'll Always Have Summer didn't waste time in delivering a major bombshell about Belly and Jeremiah's relationship after it revealed a cheating scandal. It turned out that Jeremiah hooked up with Lacie Baron at a frat party while they were on break, and Belly only learned about it after overhearing a conversation between Lacie and her friends during the post-finals party.

Jeremiah thought their breakup was permanent, so he decided to get intimate with Lacie during the party. However, Belly thought otherwise, believing that they were only in a huge fight. This cheating fiasco led to Jeremiah and Belly's first official breakup in the book, and it was later adapted on-screen in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 1.

The sad thing is that Jeremiah never told Belly the truth, suggesting that his recklessness and impulsive nature still reign supreme over his feelings for her.

Belly & Jeremiah's Engagement

After Belly broke things off with Jeremiah after learning about his cheating incident, Jeremiah tried his best to win her back, trying to prove that he didn't want to lose her.

The pair talked things out, and Jeremiah decided to do the unthinkable by proposing to Belly (this could be his way of ensuring he would not lose her).

A shocked Belly said yes because she knew that she still loved Jeremiah (though she still had this lingering feeling that she felt something for Conrad).

Prime Video's series also adapted this moment from the book in the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 2, confirming that Belly and Jeremiah are now engaged. This revelation also postponed Belly's plans to go to Paris for the study-abroad program.

Conrad Finally Admits His Real Feelings for Belly

At the garden dedication event for Susannah Fisher (Conrad and Jeremiah's late mother), Conrad finally had the guts to admit that he still has feelings for Belly after all these years. He told Belly that his feelings for her never changed, but he chose to keep them out of respect for his brother.

Conrad regretted treating her badly when they were in a relationship, but he knew he couldn't change the past. He proved his love for Belly by doing things for her without her knowing, such as convincing her mother, Laurel, to attend her bridal shower even if she didn't initially want to because she didn't support her wedding plans with Jeremiah.

Belly & Jeremiah's Wedding Didn't Push Through

Belly and Jeremiah's rushed decision to get married didn't sit well with their parents and Conrad. As expected, they were shocked by their announcement and didn't want to support it.

Laurel (Belly's mother) even went to take Belly home and forbade her from marrying Jeremiah. Still, Belly pushed through with planning the wedding even without her mom's help. What made matters worse is that Lauren told her that she won't attend the wedding if it is pushed through. Jeremiah even tried to persuade her, but it didn't work.

After a huge fight with her mother, Belly decided to move out and transfer to the Cousins Beach House (owned by the Fishers). Little did she know, Conrad was already there, and the pair were forced to live together under the circumstances.

Jeremiah became even more jealous of the setup, especially after Conrad helped Belly with wedding preparations. As the wedding day came near, Conrad became even more frustrated at himself for not telling Belly how he felt.

Conrad's small but impactful actions toward Belly affected her in more ways than one. They made her think twice about marrying Jeremiah, and she slowly came to realize that she still had feelings for Conrad.

The insurmountable odds of planning a wedding, the pressure of getting married, and his unsure feelings about Jeremiah eventually caught up with Belly. Still, it wasn't she who decided to halt the wedding.

On the morning of the wedding, Belly learned that Jeremiah had run away, but Conrad found him just in time for the ceremony. However, Jeremiah chose not to proceed with the wedding because he realized that Belly always belonged to Conrad. She then admitted that she still has feelings for Conrad, and the pair ultimately canceled the wedding.

Belly Chooses Conrad

After the wedding was canceled, We'll Always Have Summer jumped forward in time, showcasing Belly's new life in the study-abroad program in Spain (in the series, it will be in Paris and not Spain).

The time apart between Conrad and Belly served as the perfect opportunity to heal old wounds and provide clarity about what they are really feeling.

After the time jump, Belly, who was now 24 years old, received handwritten letters from Conrad while she was in Spain. The pair started to rekindle their romance, and this is when Belly realized that his feelings for him will always be there and her love for him will always be deeper than Jeremiah's.

In the end, Belly chose Conrad, cementing her right choice because they always belonged to each other, even against all odds.

Belly & Conrad Got Married

We'll Always Have Summer ended with another wedding, and this time it pushed through because it involved Belly and Conrad. It is also appropriate that their wedding took place in Cousins Beach (the site where they had their first kiss).

As for Jeremiah, he appeared to have moved on and was happy for his brother and Belly because he attended the wedding with a new love interest. Meanwhile, Steven (Belly's brother) was also present at the wedding, but the book didn't expand on who his girlfriend is (read more about Steven's potential ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 on Prime Video).

This crucial moment cemented Belly and Conrad as the true endgame for The Summer I Turned Pretty, giving them much-needed closure as they head to build a future together.