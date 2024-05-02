Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala (Maska, India Sweets & Spices) returns from her acting hiatus to lead the cast of Netflix's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi is a series set during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj, highlighting the lives of tawaifs (courtesans).

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premiered on Netflix on May 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Netflix's Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala - Mallikajaan

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala brings Mallikajaan to life in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Mallikajaan is the chief courtesan of Heeramandi who strives to gain freedom for her and her peers.

Koirala has over 80 credits, including roles in Khamoshi the Musical, Company, and Bombay.

Sonakshi Sinha - Rehana / Fareedanjaan

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha stars as Rehana, the former chief courtesan and Mallikajaan's eldest sister. She was murdered by Mallikajaan in the fight for power.

The actress plays dual roles in the series since she also brings Fareedanjaan, Rehana's daughter, to life.

Fareedanjaan is Mallikajaan's arch-rival (seeking revenge for the death of her mother), and their hatred toward one another is apparent throughout Heeramandi. Despite that, the pair eventually set aside their differences to bring freedom to the courtesans.

Fareedanjaan also becomes the next heir, handpicked by Mallikajaan herself.

Sinha is known for her roles in Holiday, Dabangg, Robber, and Son of Sardaar.

Sanjeeda Sheikh - Waheeda

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh appears as Waheeda, Mallikajaan and Fareedanjaan's youngest sister. She has a notable scar on her face.

In Episode 1, Waheeda grapples with the fact that Mallikajaan hates her, and she is even accused of being a thief by her own sister.

Sheikh's past iconic roles include playing Durga Thakur in Ek Hasina Thi, Ayesha in Kayamath, and Nimmo in Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka.

Aditi Rao Hydari - Bibbojaan "Bibbo"

Aditi Rao Hydari

Bibbojaan "Bibbo" (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) is one of Mallikajaan's daughters and a member of the rebellion.

Bibbo also becomes the target of the British invaders, prompting her friends and family to come together and protect her at all costs.

Hydari's most recognizable role is playing Anarkali in 14 episodes of Taj: Divided by Blood. The actress can also be seen in Jubilee, Rockstar, and Daas Dev.

Sharmin Segal - Alamzeb "Alam"

Sharmin Segal

Sharmin Segal appears as Alamzeb (aka Alam) in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Alam is Mallikajaan's youngest daughter. She is being trained to become a tawaif (a courtesan) like her mother so that she can rule Heera Mandi. However, she has a growing desire to become a poet instead.

Segal's other notable credits include Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Malaal.

Richa Chadha - Lajwanti "Lajjo"

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha plays Lajwanti (aka Lajjo), a courtesan at the Shahi Mahal.

Lajjo's ultimate desire is to marry Nawab Zorawar Sahab, believing that he is the answer to her freedom from Heeramandi.

Lajjo's infatuation with Zorawar has gone too far. She tells her friends that he has been giving her expensive gifts even though it is not true.

Chadha has credits in Inside Edge, Masaan, and Gangs of Wasseypur.

Taha Shah Badussha - Tajdar "Taj" Baloch

Taha Shah Badussha

Taha Shah Badussha portrays Tajdar "Taj" Baloch in the Netflix series.

Taj is Nawab Asfaq Baloch's son, a royal businessman who owns a luxury hotel in Lahore. He falls in love with Alam, putting him in a dire situation where he needs to choose between her and his loyalty to his family.

Badussha previously appeared in Baar Baar Dekho, Luv Ka the End, and Gippi.

Farida Jalal - Qudsia Begum

Farida Jalal

Farida Jalal is part of the cast as Qudsia Begum, Taj's grandmother.

Qudsia supports Taj's love for Alam, seeing that her grandson is happy with her.

Jalal is best known for her role as Sushma in over 180 episodes of Shararat. The actress has also appeared in Mammo, Dua Qubool, and Lines.

Fardeen Khan - Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan joins the cast of Heeramandi as Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed, Bibbojaan's patron (lover) in the series.

Khan can be seen in No Entry, Prem Aggan, and Upanishad Ganga.

Adhyayan Suman - Zoravar Ali Khan

Adhyayan Suman

Adhyayan Suman's Zoravar Ali Khan is Maliikajaan's son and Lajjo's patron in Heera Mandi.

Fans may recognize Suman for his roles in Damaged 2, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, and Haal-e-Dil.

Shekhar Suman - Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed

Shekhar Suman

Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed is Malliikajaan's patron who was also involved in Rehana's death 25 years ago. The character is played by Shekhar Suman.

Presently, Zulfikar becomes Fareedanjaan's target due to the part he played in her mother's death.

Suman appeared in 119 episodes of Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie as Bhupi Tandon. The actor also has credits in Dr. Arora and Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo.

Jason Shah - Alastair Cartwright

Jason Shah

Alastair Cartwright is a ruthless British officer and the superintendent of police in Lahore. The character is played on-screen by Jason Shah.

Cartwright is Mallikajaan's sworn enemy after the latter refused to give him courtesans during his party (a petty reason that bruised his ego).

Shah is known for his roles in Mission: Chapter 1, Conjuring Kannappan, and Inside Edge.

Shruti Sharma - Saima

Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma's Saima is Alam's maid and trusted confidant in Heeramandi.

Sharma's most recognizable role is playing Dhanak Parekh in Gathbandhan. The actress also starred in Pagglait, Namak Issk Ka, and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Jayati Bhatia - Phatto

Jayati Bhatia

Phatto (played by Jayati Bhatia) is Mallikajaan's loyal servant.

Bhatia previously appeared in Sasural Simar Ka, 68 Pages, and Sabki Laadli Bebo.

All episodes of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar are streaming on Netflix.

