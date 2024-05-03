Heeramandi Netflix Ending Explained: The True Meaning of the Final Scenes

Heeramandi's ending highlights a powerful message centered around freedom.

The Netflix series focuses on humanizing the courtesans (known as tawaifs in India) as they grapple over fighting for the country's freedom or staying put and doing their jobs to please the British Raj and the Nawabs (rulers of society).

The show's eight-episode run showcases death, betrayal, and romance, with the final episode combining all those aspects for one impactful swan song.

Heeramandi Episode 8 Ending Explained

Heeramandi

Heeramandi Episode 8, "The Swan Song," deals with the characters reeling over Tajdar's (Taha Shah Badussha) death after he sacrificed himself for the sake of the rebellion.

Tajdar's demise appears to be the wake-up call that the courtesans needed to unite against a common enemy.

It even prompted Mallikajaan and Fareedan (two sworn enemies) to set aside their differences to fight against the British colonizers so that they could achieve freedom.

Elsewhere, the rebels, led by Mallikajaan's eldest daughter, Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari), are plotting a complex scheme to derail British rule: kill General Henderson.

This involves Bibbo exposing her allegiance by shooting General Henderson in broad daylight during a meeting with the Indians. While this act cements her eventual demise, this is the spark needed by the rebellion to have a chance against the colonizers.

Bibbo's sacrifice prompts the tawaifs of Heera Mandi (led by Mallikajaan) to ignite a revolution. They take to the streets to show support for her and prove that they are against the British Raj.

Alamzeb (Sharmin Segal) also had a meaningful ending after she killed Officer Cartwright, avenging Taj's death.

Did The Tawaifs Succeed in Heeramandi?

Aditi Rao Hydari

Heeramandi's ending is poignant and impactful as it shows the courtesans united as freedom fighters willing to battle for what is right.

The tawaifs' marching on the streets highlighted the fact that they are not afraid of dying not just for their freedom but also for the country's freedom from British rule.

In Heeramandi's finale, one line stands out: A courtesan says, "This revolution is not a dream. It is our duty," meaning that the tawaifs still choose to do their part even if they are aware that their contribution to the larger picture will eventually be forgotten.

Despite that, the Netflix series serves as a fitting reminder that the tawaifs are the unsung heroes on India's road to independence and should not be taken for granted.

All episodes of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar are now streaming on Netflix.

