Many are wondering why Young Royals mainstay, Madison, is fluent in English in Netflix's Swedish teen drama.

Nathalie Varli brings Madison McCoy to life in Young Royals. The character is one of Felice's friends and roommates who helps her navigate the ups and downs of life at Hillerska Boarding School.

[ Young Royals Season 3 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Why Does Madison Only Speak in English?

Madison McCoy speaks English in an elite boarding school filled with Swedish-speaking students. As one of Felice's roommates, she isn't shy to speak her mind and give advice about love and life.

Madison's insecurity toward her Swedish language skills prompted her to only speak English because she believed that she would not sound stupid. She also understands Swedish.

The fact that Madison also comes from New York is also quite evident after she, along with the other girls, plans a trip to the city to help Felice get over her breakup with Sara in Season 3, Episode 1.

In a post from X in July 2021, Nathalie Varli explained the reason why her character prefers English over Swedish when talking to her peers, noting that she's an international student while also talking about Madison's parentage:

"She’s an international student. She has one American parent and one Swedish parent so she’s studying in Sweden to get familiar with her Swedish roots!"

Varli also pointed out that Madison is still "super confident" despite being insecure about her Swedish speaking skills:

"She’s also insecure about speaking in Swedish which I think just reminds us she’s human even tho she’s super confident."

[ Young Royals Season 3: First Look at Netflix Show Revealed in New Clip ]

What To Expect in Young Royals Season 3's Finale

Young Royal Season 3, Episode 5 delivered a cliffhanger ahead of the show's highly-anticipated finale.

In the previous installment, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg) had a messy argument after the latter lashed out at the former after he felt that he was judging him after what he learned about his brother's involvement in homophobic hazing rituals.

While the pair made amends for their initial argument, things turned from bad to worse after Simon witnessed Wilhelm's meltdown in front of his family.

Episode 5 ended with Wilhelm and Simon seemingly breaking up, with the latter saying, "Maybe this just won't work. I can't do this anymore."

The ramifications of Wilhelm and Simon's breakup are expected to be felt across Hillerska Boarding School and the rest of Sweden.

The fact that Simon chose his beliefs over his love for his partner is a stunning move, and some have even theorized that the pair not ending up together (aka not a happy ending) is in the cards after the shocking cliffhanger.

All in all, the pair not ending up together makes sense, considering that they come from different backgrounds and it would be difficult to sustain their relationship in the long run.

The first five episodes of Young Royals Season 3 are streaming on Netflix. The series finale will premiere on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 19 at 3 a.m. ET.

