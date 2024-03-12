Young Royals Season 3 brings forth the final chapter in the blossoming romance between Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson, as they are joined by a strong cast of Swedish actors.

Season 3 of the Netflix series revolves around the ramifications of Prince Wilhelm's shocking revelation about not being involved in spreading his sex tape with Simon in Season 2.

Young Royals Season 3 premiered on Netflix on March 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Young Royals Season 3

Edvin Ryding - Prince Wilhelm

Edvin Ryding

Edvin Ryding returns as Prince Wilhelm in Young Royals Season 3.

Wilhelm is the Crown Prince of Sweden. He is in a romantic relationship with Simon Eriksson, and the character's royal status means that he must maintain a good public image. His involvement in a same-sex relationship though has caused some controversy as not everyone approves of it.

At the end of Season 2, Wilhelm's confession about the sex tape and ultimately his relationship with Simon to the whole world affected his family and friends.

In the latest season, Wilhelm is choosing Simon over his privileged life and his goal is to have a normal life free of huge responsibilities.

Ryding is best known for his roles in The Abyss, Love Me, and Maria Wern.

Omar Rudberg - Simon Eriksson

Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg brings Simon Eriksson to life in Season 3.

Attending Hillerska Boarding School, Simon is a model student who keeps his family's issues to himself. Upon meeting Prince Wilhelm, the pair's chemistry is apparent.

After Wilhelm decides to announce their relationship to the public, Simon is at a crossroads due to dealing with others' opinions while also trying to be happy with what his boyfriend did.

Speaking with Gay Times, Rudberg teased what lies ahead for Simon in Season 3, noting that there's a certain dilemma that the couple needs to face:

“'We’ve chosen each other, let’s go!’ and then they face all of these issues and have to deal with them. That’s the substance of the story this season, I think. That’s the dilemma: is their choice and love sufficient for them to go on? Or will they not?”

Rudberg's other notable acting credit is playing Dante in Carousel.

Frida Argento - Sara Eriksson

Frida Argento

Sara Eriksson (played by Frida Argento) is Simon's sister who suffers from autism and ADHD.

Sara's protective nature of her brother is often highlighted in the past two seasons.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Sara and Simon have a falling out after the latter argued with the former over her involvement in reporting August (the one who leaked the video) to the authorities.

Argento has credits in Fejk, Astrid, and Riding in Darkness.

Malte Gårdinger - August Horn

Malte Gårdinger

Malte Gårdinger's August Horn is a member of the Horn of Årnäs, a noble family in Sweden.

In Season 2, it is revealed that August is second in line to the throne after the revelation that he has ties to his paternal grandmother who also has a royal lineage.

August is also the one responsible for leaking Wilhelm and Simon's sex tape.

Season 3, Episode 1 shows the ramifications of August's actions as he is presented in front of the Royal Court. He also feels guilty about the whole ordeal.

Gårdinger previously appeared in Fate, Triangle of Sadness, and Lyckoviken.

Nikita Uggla - Felice Ehrencrona

Nikita Uggla

Nikita Uggla reprises her Young Royals role as Felice Ehrencrona.

Felice is Prince Wilhelm's childhood friend and a popular student at Hillerska. Similar to her friend, Felice also wants a normal life despite her wealth and fame.

In Season 3, Felice is still reeling from her breakup with Sara, Simon's sister. She admits she is still angry with her but misses Sara nonetheless.

Uggla's other major acting credit is a voice role in Big Mouth.

Nathalie Varli - Madison

Nathalie Varli

Nathalie Varli plays Madison, a student at Hillerska and Felice's outgoing roommate who helps her get over her break-up with Sara.

Aside from her role in Young Royals, Varli also appeared in Maria Wern.

Xiao-Long Zhao - Alexander

Xiao-Long Zhao

Xiao-Long Zhao reprises his role as Alexander, another student at Hillerska who is friends with Simon and Wilhelm.

Young Royals is Xiao-Long Zhao's only major acting credit.

Felicia Maxim - Stella

Felicia Maxim

Another one of Felice's roommates and friends is Felicia Maxim as Stella.

Stella helps her other roommates set up an intervention for Felice so that she can move on from Sara.

Maxim has credits in The Abyss and Lyckoviken.

Mimmi Cyon - Fredrika

Mimmi Cyon

Rounding out Felice's friend group is Mimmi Cyon as Fredrika.

Fredrika is instrumental in planning the intervention and the New York trip for Felice so that she can get over her break-up with Sara.

Cyon previously appeared in Korridoren, Jagarna, and Nattbarn.

Fabian Penje - Henry

Fabian Penje

Henry (played by Fabian Penje) is another member of one of the noble families of Sweden.

In Season 2, Henry catches Wilhelm and Felice making out in a room which is later spread to the whole school, much to Simon's disappointment.

Penje is known for his roles in 12:13, Ruset, and White Wall.

Nils Wetterholm - Vincent

Nils Wetterholm

Nils Wetterholm's Vincent is Nils' best friend and one of August's friends.

Wetterholm previously appeared in Caliphate and Top Dog.

Samuel Astor - Nils

Samuel Astor

Samuel Astor returns as Nils in Young Royals Season 3.

Nils is one of Wilhelm's friends who supports him in his decision to publicize his relationship with Simon, telling him that he is foolish yet brave. He is also a friend of Wilhelm's late brother, Erik.

Astor's other notable acting role is playing Oscar in 16 episodes of Maria Wren and Vidfarna in Trolltider - Legenden om Bergatrollet.

Carmen Gloria Pérez - Linda

Carmen Gloria Pérez

Carmen Gloria Pérez's Linda is Simon's mother who wants nothing but to protect her son from the controversies that surround him.

Season 3, Episode 1 shows Linda refusing the deal of the Royal Court to simply accept financial compensation from August for the damages done to Simon over the leaked sex tape.

Pérez has over 70 credits to her name, with roles in Made in Finland, Furia, and A Storm for Christmas.

Christian Hillborg - Rickard

Christian Hillborg

Rickard (played by Christian Hillborg) is August's father and a defense attorney who proposes the financial compensation that will be given to Simon for the damages.

Rickard also says that the video is purely "innocent" which causes a commotion between him and Linda.

Hillborg's notable credits include The Playlist, Fleabag, and The Last Kingdom.

Young Royals Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

