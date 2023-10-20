Young Royals Season 3: First Look at Netflix Show Revealed in New Clip

An official new clip from Young Royals Season 3 offered the first look at the returns of Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson.

Netflix's Swedish teen drama romance was created by Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung, and Camilla Holter, and it revolves around the love story between a prince and a male student inside an elite boarding school.

Young Royals premiered on Netflix on July 1, 2021. In December 2022, the streaming giant renewed the series for a third and final season.

First Season 3 Clip Highlights Young Royals' Romance

Netflix officially released the first look at Young Royals Season 3 by showcasing a new clip that features Edvin Ryding's Prince Wilhelm flirting with Omar Rudberg's Simon Eriksson.

The one-minute clip shows Prince Wilhelm approaching Simon for a tender moment.

Prince Wilhelm tells Simon that he "can't believe that [he is] here." The latter responds by saying, "Me neither, I just wish it wasn't for this reason."

The Crown Prince then points out to Simon, "No, this isn't how I dreamed for it to be," further cementing the tender moment between the pair.

The clip ends with Prince Wilhelm pulling Simon away to another room, hinting at another special moment that's about to begin.

Alongside the first look at Season 3, Netflix also confirmed that the show will return in 2024.

The full clip can be seen below:

What To Expect in Young Royals Season 3

Young Royals Season 3 is confirmed to be the show's final season, and much of it is expected to revolve around the ramifications of Prince Wilhelm's confession in the Season 2 finale that he'd lied about not being involved in his sex tape with Simon that spread online.

Of course, the budding romance between the Crown Prince and Simon will also be pushed to the forefront.

Amid the chaos of Prince Wilhelm's earth-shattering confession in Season 2, the first look at Season 3 suggests that the pair is off to their own happy ending, but outside factors such as Queen Kristina of Sweden (Wilhelm's mother) and pressure from the throne may derail their romance.

It remains to be seen how Young Royals will end. However, the show's creator seems to be at peace with the idea of the teen drama's conclusion.

In an interview with Netflix's Tudum in December 2022, Young Royals showrunner Lisa Ambjörn explained the decision to end the show in Season 3, noting that "the ending has been clear to [her] from the start:"

“I’ve always imagined Young Royals being told in three parts and because of the fans’ dedication to our story, we get to tell the last one. The ending has been clear to me from the start and I’m so thankful and honored to get to finish this saga as intended.”

Based on this first look, Season 3 is set to be filled with heartwarming moments, with its story poised to prove that true love always exists.

Young Royals Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2024.