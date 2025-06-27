The Royals: Who Liam Ends Up With Revealed In Season 4

The Royals showcased Prince Liam Henstridge's tumultuous romantic journey, which was filled with heartbreaking and tender moments throughout that ended with an unexpected lover. Across four seasons of the drama series on the E! network, Prince Liam (William Moseley) endured the toxic nature of the royal world, transforming him from a reckless prince to a responsible one who learned what it takes to become an accountable heir to the throne. A few romances in The Royals also shaped Liam's journey, including Ophelia Pryce and Kathryn Davis.

Created by Mark Schwahn, The Royals ran for four seasons on the E! network after it premiered on March 15, 2025. The series has a stellar cast led by Elizabeth Hurley, William Moseley, Alexandra Park, Merritt Patterson, Vincent Regan, Jake Maskall, and Tom Austen. All four seasons were recently added to Netflix.

Do Ophelia and Liam End Up Together?

Netflix

Much of The Royals Season 1 primarily focused on Prince Liam and Ophelia Pryce's forbidden romance. Queen Helena, Prince Liam's mother, prohibited the pair's romance because she believed that a commoner like Ophelia was not a suitable mate for Prince Liam (Ophelia was also the daughter of the royal family's head of security, Ted Pryce).

Despite that, Prince Liam and Ophelia managed to sneak out to spend quality time together while ensuring that she remains protected from the chaos brought about by the royal world. However, one tragedy after another essentially cemented their relationship's downfall.

The death of Ophelia's father slowly pushed her away from Liam and the royal world, mainly because Ted died after an angry mob attacked him for killing King Simon. While Ophelia had genuine feelings for Liam, she ended up choosing herself over Liam's attempt to sway her to run away with him after she received an offer to become part of a prestigious dance company in New York.

Although Prince Liam attempted to win back Ophelia in The Royals Season 2, his efforts did not produce a favorable outcome for him because she was already happy with Nick Roane in New York. As a result, Liam and Ophelia did not end up together in The Royals.

Who Does Liam End Up With in the Royals?

Netflix

After suffering a heartbreak from Ophelia, Prince Liam moved on with a few other romances, most notably with Wilhelmina "Willow" Margaret Henstridge and Kathryn Davis.

Prince Liam's flirtatious dynamic with Willow occurs throughout several seasons because they treat each other as close friends and confidants. Willow also encouraged Liam to embrace his roots in the royal world.

As the pair's friendship deepened, Willow confessed her feelings to Prince Liam at the end of Season 3, but he turned her down by saying, "I think it's best if we keep things professional from now on."

After breaking things off with Willow, Prince Liam ends up hooking up with Kathryn Davis (aka the girlfriend of his elder brother, Robert Henstridge). While Liam and Kathryn liked each other, they couldn't fully pursue a relationship out of respect for Robert.

However, things took a turn in the Season 4 finale after it was revealed that Kathryn was pregnant with Liam's baby. This unborn child would be the third in line to the throne of England. Unfortunately, the season ended with Kathryn being abducted.

In a hypothetical Season 5, it's possible that Liam would do everything he could to save Kathryn and the baby from harm, and the pair would potentially live to fight another day.

