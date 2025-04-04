Shockwaves were sent through the Bold and the Beautiful fan community when the hit soap opera teased that Scott Clifton's Liam Spencer may be leaving the series.

Clifton and his character have been a part of the daytime TV staple since 2010, appearing as the son of publishing magnate Bill Spencer on the hunt to reconcile the relationship with his father after years apart.

Since then, Liam has gone through a lot. He got married and divorced Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Steffy (who recently had a Bold and the Beautiful exit scare of her own), been kidnapped, dealt with a spout of amnesia, and so much more.

What Happened to Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful put one of its long-standing characters in harm's way, leading some to believe he may be leaving the series.

Scott Cliffton's Liam Spencer is at the heart of this most recent Bold and the Beautiful drama, as the show's April 3, 2025 episode left him lying unconscious on the floor.

The latest entry into the hit soap opera's ever-evolving story saw Liam finally stand up to his father and vow that he is ready to quit the family publishing business altogether.

Liam arrived on the series in 2010 simply looking for a relationship with his estranged father, Bill. While he ultimately got that, it also came with a career working with his dad at the notoriously crooked Spencer Publications.

However, after years of watching his father (at times literally) getting away with murder, Cliffton's character decided enough was enough. He stood up to his dad, telling him he couldn't care less about a trust fund waiting for him when his father dies.

This leads directly to Liam's dramatic twist of fate, which ends the episode. As his father storms off from their office spat, Liam's vision begins to blur, his palms sweat, and his body trembles.

Liam then collapses, knocking his head on a coffee table on his way to the ground. Cliffton's Bold and the Beautiful character is left there, with the camera training in on his unconscious face and his fate in the air.

Is Liam Leaving Bold and The Beautiful?

While fans might be worried about Liam's Bold and the Beautiful fate right now, it seems as though everything is going to be okay.

Recent reporting about the series' future seems to suggest that Scott Cliffton's longtime soap character will end up being okay. Teases of the character waking up from his hit on the head have been included in upcoming episode spoilers (spotted by Celebrity Dirty Laundry).

This could set up another amnesia storyline for the character, with other members of the Bold and the cast taking advantage of him not remembering who he is. Perhaps someone like Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Steffy could use this to her advantage by convincing her ex-husband that they never parted ways and are, in fact, still together.

If this is where the series goes, Liam's father, Bill, could be another person to watch. He could convince his amnesiac son that their fight never happened and that Liam has always been loyal to his dad.

Bill's reaction to Liam's fall has been another note teased by potential Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, as a moment from an upcoming episode featured the elder Spencer crying over what happened to his boy.

With Liam's fate now in question, perhaps this is the morale check that Bill needs as his world is flipped on its head and his son clings to life.

Neither the network nor Cliffton have commented on the idea of Liam leaving the series, likely indicating he is sticking around.

