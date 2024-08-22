A recent development from The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has fans wondering what the future holds for her Steffy Forrester on the show.

First introduced in 1999, Steffy has been part of the long-running soap opera for most of the last 25 years. She's been played since 2008 by Jacqueline MacInnes Wood after she quickly grew into an adult.

Outside of a two-year break from 2013 to 2015, Wood has maintained her place on the show as a series regular for the last 16 years and counting. Her character is known as a famous socialite who usually gets whatever she wants, often ending up in trouble as a consequence of that fame and power.

Is Steffy Leaving The Bold and the Beautiful?

CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are diving into rumors hinting that regular star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (along with her character Steffy) is leaving the series.

This speculation is spurred on by the fact that Wood is currently pregnant with her fifth child in real life.

Per The Sun, she also went on a brief break in September 2023 after giving birth to her son in August. After taking maternity leave to raise her new baby, she totaled over 120 appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2024 alone.

As noted by spoilers from the next two weeks of episodes, there is no indication Wood is leaving her role as Steffy on the CBS soap opera.

A review from Celeb Dirty Laundry teased her reacting passionately to something she is not supposed to see and wishing she could unsee it.

Another review notes that Steffy will learn about Hope's kiss from John Finnegan before telling Taylor about it. She is also said to have a difficult decision to make about her own marriage at the same time.

Even with questions looming about Wood's immediate and long-term future on The Bold and the Beautiful, it appears that there are no plans for her to be absent from her role anytime soon.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air every weekday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

