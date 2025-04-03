Speculation is swirling as the fate of Daniel Feuerriegel's EJ has been confirmed, coming off a shocking Days of Our Lives twist.

Feuerriegel is just the latest actor to bring the classic soap opera character to life on the series, following in the footsteps of Dillon Vincent Ragone and James Scott.

Although EJ's history on the show technically dates back to 1997, he has only been a major player in its ever-unfolding weekly drama since 2006.

Explaining EJ's Days of Our Lives Exits Scare

Fans have been tense after it looked like Days of Our Lives was setting up an exit for Daniel Feuerriegel's Elvis "EJ" Aaron DiMera.

EJ was the victim of the show's latest twist of fate, as he was shot during a recent episode, leading some to believe he may die and be written out of the series.

An April 2025 episode of the series saw the character take a bullet to the chest while in his apartment, with the killer's identity being kept a secret. The former district attorney has not done himself any favors over the years, meaning it could be anyone trying to bring him down.

Known for being arrogant and power-hungry on the series, who tried to kill EJ will likely be a key storyline in the future, but whether EJ himself is there to see it remains to be seen.

Last fans heard of the character, his brother Chad (played by Bobby Flynn) found EJ bleeding out on the floor and rushed him to hospital to hopefully save his life.

While the episode in which EJ got shot did not confirm or deny whether the longtime soap staple will live, there have been a few hints pointing fans in a particular direction.

Is EJ Leaving Days of Our Lives?

New information confirmed EJ's fate after he was shot on Days of Our Lives.

Fans scared the longtime character may be leaving the series have nothing to worry about.

Despite Daniel Feuerriegel's soap opera character still being in hospital the last time fans saw him on the show, it looks as though he will walk away from the devastating bullet wound.

Feuerriegel himself shared an Instagram post since the recent smoking gun ending, seemingly showing him back filming for the series. The post shows the actor in his dressing room wearing EJ-esque clothing with the caption, "Slowly morphing into my dad era."

If EJ was going to succumb to that bullet wound and leave the series, why would Feuerriegel be back on set ready to film some more?

Recent reporting from Soaps corroborated this, revealing the actor has been back filming since the shooting scene. Given how far in advance Days in Our Lives shoots, this likely means the character should be safe until at least 2026 (if a potential exit were to come at all).

A similar exit scare happened earlier this year in this series, as fans were worried Tamara Braun's Ava was also set to leave the soap. But, like these EJ worries, Ava's potential exit was debunked, and she has continued to appear on Days of Our Lives well after she was seemingly set to leave.

There has been no indication from Feuerriegel or the network that EJ is getting set to leave anytime soon. This means fans will likely see the series staple unfold the murderous plot that put him in hospital in the first place and get his revenge, should he seek it.

