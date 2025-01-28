Ava's Days of Our Lives 2025 Exit Scare Explained

Days of Our Lives' new 2025 episodes have left fans questioning whether Tamara Braun's Ava could be departing the show.

Having debuted in 1965, Days of Our Lives is heading into its 60th year on the air. It continues to explore overly dramatic and intense storylines in the fictional Salem, Illinois. Due to that extensive tenure on TV and the nature of soap operas, almost no character's place in the story is ever safe.

While these exits are sometimes temporary, recent years have seen soap opera mainstays take their final bows (as shown with General Hospital's Chad Duell in 2024).

Is Ava Leaving Days of Our Lives?

Days of Our Lives

Season 60 of Days of Our Lives starts with Leo Stark writing a wedding scene in Small Bar to bring Charlemagne back to life. As Javi Hernandez shows up to reminisce about her, he panics when Leo suggests they throw a bachelor party.

After plenty of other drama centered on Holly Jonas, Doug Williams III, and Tate Black in the new episode, the mystery turns to what's happening with Tamara Braun's Ava Vitali.

Later in the episode, Ava appears at the abandoned Blake House and gets knocked out by Rachel Black and a mysterious figure called the Woman in White. Brady Black then checks his voicemail and hears Ava speaking to him before she cuts out, and she does not answer when he calls back.

While Brady leaves a desperate message asking Ava about Rachel, Rachel asks if Ava is dead before being reassured she is alive. Viewers then see the Woman in White trying to formulate a plan to prevent Rachel from getting what she wants. Rachel is also revealed to have stolen her family's scrapbook.

The episode concludes with Ava bound, gagged, and looking quite confused as the Woman in White wheels her off to an undisclosed location.

What Will Happen With Ava on Days of Our Lives?

While concerns about Ava being written off of Days of Our Lives are undoubtedly prevalent, this is not the first time she's been in danger of leaving the series.

Braun vacated her role as Ava on multiple occasions since she first took on this character in 2008, even more so when counting her entire 23-year tenure.

She left the character behind in 2016 before returning to the series in 2020, and she has been a relatively consistent part of the cast since then.

As of 2025, neither Braun nor the network have commented on whether Ava is leaving Days of Our Lives or will continue participating in the program. However, nothing can be left off the table considering the fluid nature of shows like this (as fans saw on The Young and the Restless in late 2024).

New episodes of Days of Our Lives stream on Peacock every Wednesday.