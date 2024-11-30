The Empress Netflix Family Tree - Every Main Relative of Franz Joseph & Elisabeth of Austria

Empress Elisabeth "Sisi" of Austria and her husband, Emperor Franz Joseph, lead The Empress' long and complicated family tree.

Netflix's historical drama is already in its second season. It highlights Empress Elisabeth's rebellious nature as she fights off a rigged system in the royal Harsburg court, setting the stage for her to defy the pressure and the critics as she becomes known for advocating freedom and individuality.

Amid the chaotic events of the complex political world, Elisabeth has her fair share of ups and downs as she navigates her own and her husband's deep family tree.

The Empress Family Tree Explained

The Direct

Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

Devriim Lingnau

Elisabeth von Wittelsbach (played by Devrim Lingnau, who leads the cast of The Empress Season 2) was once a young noblewoman with big dreams for her future. Her life changed after she fell in love and married the Emperor of Austria.

While she received a life filled with royalty, Elisabeth's ideals and intense pursuit of individuality and freedom remained the same.

Although the royal family treated Elisabeth with cruelty (mostly by her mother-in-law, Archduchess Sophie), the Empress still managed to thrive by connecting to the common people despite her royal status, becoming a beloved figure in Austria.

Franz Joseph

Philip Froissant

Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant) was the ruler of Austria in the latter part of the 19th Century. Like his wife, Elisabeth, Emperor Franz is a well-loved leader of the Austrian people.

While Elisabeth and Franz's marriage is anchored by their unbreakable love for one another, there is some friction in their relationship concerning politics, such as Franz's preference not to involve his wife when it comes to making decisions for the empire.

Franz often thinks Elisabeth's emotions cloud her judgment, which is not an ideal trait for leadership. Despite their continued clashes, Elisabeth and Franz have defied the odds time and time again.

Archduchess Sophie of Austria (Fienchen)

Marlene Sparakowski

Archduchess Sophie of Austria, also known as the adorable Fienchen, is the eldest daughter of Elisabeth and Franz. Marlene Sparakowski plays the character on screen.

Elisabeth truly loved her daughter, Sophie, and she made sure to spend as much time as she could with her. She knew how crazy and unexpected the world of politics was during the 19th century.

In The Empress Season 2, Sophie tragically died from typhoid fever. Sophie's death sent Elisabeth's life into a tailspin, with her even blaming Franz for it because he prioritized politics and power over family.

Sophie, Archduchess of Austria

Melika Foroutan

Archduchess Sophie of Austria (Melika Foroutan) is the controlling and manipulative mother of Franz Joseph and aunt and mother-in-law of Elisabeth.

The Empress made it clear that Sophie doesn't like Elisabeth for her son. Sophie constantly meddled with Elisabeth's parenting of Fienchen because she felt she knew better.

Aside from making life difficult for Elisabeth, the Archduchess also made her presence felt in the royal court by instilling traditional values to maintain the nobility within the palace.

Franz Karl, Archduke of Austria

Michael Fuith

Archduke Franz Karl of Austria (Michael Fuith) is Sophie's husband and Franz Joseph's adoptive father.

The Empress Season 1 revealed that Franz Karl is only Sophie's husband in the face of the public, and they have no feelings for one another. It is not unusual in the royal court to have these kinds of dynamics, such as marrying for power.

Gustav, Prince of Vasa

Martin Butzke

Gustav (Martin Butzke), Prince of Vasa, had an affair with Sophie in the past.

Their intimate relations led to the birth of Franz Joseph, making him the current Emperor's biological father.

Archduke Maximilian

Johannes Nussbaum

Archduke Maximilian (Johannes Nussbaum) is Franz Joseph's younger brother and the second son of Archduchess Sophie.

In Season 1, Maximilian betrayed his brother, Franz, because he was obsessed with taking the throne and believed that it was rightfully his.

After being banished at the end of the first season, Maximilian returned in Season 2 at the request of his brother.

By giving him another chance to correct his mistakes and repair their relationship, Maximilian turned a new leaf in the sophomore season, and his life was forever changed after meeting his eventual wife.

Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria

Felix Nölle

Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria (Felix Nölle) is the youngest brother of Emperor Franz Joseph and Archduke Maximilian and the youngest son of Archduchess Sophie. His brothers gave him the nickname Luziwuzi.

During Elisabeth's first few days in the royal court, Ludwig was nice to her. He even gave her advice about what steps she could take when she was nervous.

Duchess Helene in Bavaria

Elisa Schlott

Duchess Helene in Bavaria (Elisa Schlott) is Elisabeth von Wittelsbach's sister, who was supposed to marry Emperor Franz Joseph after their mother's choice.

She is known as a young, quiet woman with hidden aspirations to become an Empress someday.

While the two sisters had a great bond before Franz came along, it all changed after the Emperor chose Elisabeth, and vengeance toward her sister consumed her.

Ludovika, Duchess in Bavaria

Jördis Triebel

Ludovika (Jördis Triebel), the Duchess in Bavaria, is the mother of Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Helene von Wittelsbach.

She was an ill-tempered mother to Elisabeth, who had always been hard on her.

There is a reason behind her hatred toward Elisabeth since she has always been sneaking around and choosing not to meet the husband of her choosing.

Duke Maximilian of Bavaria

Andreas Döhler

Duke Maximilian of Bavaria (Andreas Döhler) is Ludovika's husband and the father of Elisabeth von Wittelsbach and Helene von Wittelsbach.

After Emperor Franz Joseph and Elisabeth's wedding, a drunk Maximilian confronted his daughter over her life choices and warned her that she may never be happy if she decides to stay in the palace.

This confrontation served as the final straw, prompting Elisabeth to send her family back to Bavaria to escape their criticisms.

Princess Charlotte of Belgium

Josephine Thiesen

Princess Charlotte of Belgium (played by Season 2 newcomer Josephine Thiesen) is the woman who turns Maximilian, Franz Joseph's brother, into a good man.

In The Empress Season 2, Episode 2, a chance encounter inside a train instantly leads the pair to fall in love.

The Empress Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.