The Empress Season 2 brings back most of its core cast members from Season 1 led by Devrim Lingnau and Philip Froissant.

Created by Katharina Eyssen, the Netflix drama chronicles the emotional journey of Empress Elisabeth "Sisi" Von Wittelsbach as she juggles her political responsibilities and her forbidden love with Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria.

The Empress Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 22.

The Main Cast Member of The Empress Season 2: Who Appears in the Series?

Devriim Lingnau - Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” Von Wittelsbach

Devriim Lingnau

Devriim Lingnau is back to portray Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” Von Wittelsbach.

After learning about her pregnancy at the end of Season 1, Elisabeth is worried that her new child might be a girl again similar to her eldest, Sophie.

Her husband, Franz, and her mother, the Archduchess Sophie, wants the new child to be a boy so that he can secure their future in the throne, considering that Napoleon already had a son.

Elsewhere, a man wanting to free his people interrupted the Austrian empire's celebration to ask Elisabeth's help, but he was gunned down instead.

She was furious about the man's death which is why she told Franz that she would be willing to listen to the people of Lombardy-Venetia and ask them why they want independence from the Austrian empire.

Lingnau previously appeared in Allmen, Borga, and Der Brozen Krimi.

Philip Froissant - Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria

Philip Froissant

Philip Froissant reprises his role as Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria.

Franz is dealing with a major conflict as tensions continue to rise within his empire. Elsewhere, Franz has high hopes that his new child with Elisabeth is a boy so that he can take over his place when the time comes.

Froissant's other recognizable role is playing John in Eine Billion Dollar. The actor also appeared in Am Ende - Die Macht der Kränkung and Schwarze Insel.

Melika Foroutan - Archduchess Sophia

Melika Foroutan

Archduchess Sophia (played by Melika Foroutan) is Franz's mother who uses her political influence and close connections to spour her hatred toward Elisabeth.

After Franz left the palace to focus on his responsibilities as an emperor, Archduchess Sophia and Elisabeth were the ones tasked to make the important decisions for the empire.

Foroutan's notable credits include Tribes of Europa, Pari, and Seven Days.

Johanness Nussbaum - Archduke Maximilian

Johanness Nussbaum

Johanness Nussbaum returns as Archduke Maximilian, Franz's brother who solely wants the throne and will stop at nothing to take it.

However, he was banished into exile by Franz due to his many wrongdoings.

In The Empress Season 2, Maximilian returns in Episode 2 after being summoned by his brother for an important mission: do whatever it takes to convince Napoleon for a customs union.

Nussbaum's most prominent role is playing Simon Schneider in Vorstadtweiber. The actor also starred in A Hidden Life and MDRJago.

Almila Bagriacik - Countess Leontine von Apafi

Almila Bagriacik

Almila Bagriacik portrays Countess Leontine von Apafai, a loyal ally of Empress Elisabeth who is having a secret relationship with the interior minister, Alexander von Bach.

Bagriacik has over 40 credits, with roles in Tatort, Trauzeugen, and Liebesdings.

Alexander Finkenwirth - Alexander von Bach

Alexander Finkenwirth

Alexander von Bach is the Austrian empire's interior minister who wants nothing but peace and to ultimately end the war. The character is played by Alexander Finkenwirth.

Alexander is also having a secret steamy relationship with Leontine.

Finkenwirth previously appeared in Die Neue Zeit, Deutschland 89, and Buba.

Josephine Thiesen - Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium

Josephine Thiesen

Joining the cast of The Empress Season 2 is Josephine Thiesen as Princess Marie Charlotte of Belgium.

After a fateful encounter with Archduke Maximilian, she fell in love with Franz's brother which ultimately leads to holy matrimony.

Thiesen is known for her roles in Two Sides of the Abyss and Zwerg Nase.

Christophe Favre - Napoleon III

Christophe Favre

Christophe Favre is another new face in the world of The Empress. He plays Napoleon III, another high-ranking official whom Maximilian tries to persuade with a customs union.

Franz wants Napoleon III by his side to ensure his empire's reign because he is well aware that one wrong move could lead to an insurgency that could derail the Austrian empire.

Favre is a veteran actor with over 70 credits, with roles in Monsieur Aznavour, Ourika, and Tout pour Agnes.

Nöemi Krausz - Margarete

Nöemi Krausz

Nöemi Krausz returns as Margarete, Archduchess Sophia's loyal aide in The Empress Season 2.

Krausz's past notable credits include Alice, Tatort, and Louis van Beethoven.

Runa Greiner - Charlotte von Stubenberg

Runa Greiner

Runa Greiner plays Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg, a loyal servant of Empress Elisabeth.

She appears in Season 2, Episode 1 to give a rundown of the responsibilities of the new ladies of the house.

Greiner has credits in Augen zu, Fack ju Göhte, and Maxton Hall.

Carla Hüttermann - Pauline von Bellagarde

Carla Hüttermann

Carla Hüttermann guest stars in The Empress Season 2 as Pauline von Bellagarde, a new lady of the house who clashes with Leontine after preventing her entry to the empress' room.

Hütterman can be seen in Safe, De Zürich-Krimi, and SOKO Köln.

Alberto Vecchiato - Adolfo

Alberto Vecchiato makes an important appearance as Adolfo.

Adolfo appears in The Empress Season 2, Episode 1 as a solider who is seeking Elizabeth's help to free his people before being gunned down by the guards for his trangressions.

The Empress is Vecchiato's first major on-screen acting credit.

Marlene Sparakowski - Sophie Fienchen

Marlene Sparakowski plays Sophie Fienchen, Elizabeth's eldest daughter in The Empress Season 2.

The Empress is Sparakowski's first major acting credit.

All episodes of The Empress Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.